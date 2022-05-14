Last month, Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Crazy Rich Asians) released his second Netflix comedy special titled Speakeasy. The Malaysian comedian and actor's profile has risen prominently in the past few years after landing his first Netflix special Asian Comedian Destroys America! back in 2019 and even recently starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Chieng's popularity is well deserved as he is one of many comedians of Asian background who are bringing more diversity to the space of white dominant stand-up comedy. In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the following list includes some of these talented Asian comedians who have also found international success and deserve to be the next comedy special you check out.

Jo Koy (properly known as "Joseph" with a silent h as his mother calls him) is a Filipino American comedian whose stand-up routines cleverly cover different cultures but primarily his Filipino upbringing. He grew popular in 2017 after his first Netflix special Jo Koy: Live From Seattle and since then has released two more specials with one more expected later this year. Koy has toured worldwide with a majority of his show audiences being composed of Filipinos who resonate with his stories of his family and their culture such as needing to take extra napkins in one's pockets. His spot-on impressions of familiar Filipino interactions are always a guaranteed laugh and insight into the culture. This year, Koy is transitioning more into film and television where he’s starring in a comedy film Easter Sunday directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and the upcoming ABC sitcom series Josep, both of which focus on Filipino American stories.

One of the most recently prominent female comics on this list is Vietnamese-Chinese American comedian Ali Wong. She started off acting in minor roles in television series such as Black Box and Inside Amy Schumer. Wong eventually landed three Netflix specials between 2018 and 2022 where she was pregnant while performing in Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife. Her comedy often covers the topics of gender roles, marriage, and motherhood, bringing out the hilarity of some aspects that people don’t dare talk about publicly such as why sixty-year-old nannies should be hired. Wong’s style is unapologetic and sometimes vulgar in order to drive home a point that makes her an example of breaking barriers for female and Asian comics. Her success with Netflix continued as she went on to write and star in the 2019 rom-com Always Be My Maybe alongside Randall Park. She also lends her voice to the animated series Big Mouth and Tuca & Bertie.

The Daily Show was a significant platform of recognition for quite a few comedians including Chieng and also Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj. He served as a correspondent on the Comedy Central show for 103 episodes from 2014 to 2018. During his run, he landed a hosting gig for the Whitehouse Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, the same year he released his Netflix special titled Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

The special received a Peabody Award in 2018 as it threaded comedy and commentary beautifully together based on Minhaj’s experience as an Indian-Muslim American growing up in California. The momentum continued for his most popular project Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, a political satire show that covered weekly social and political topics and synthesized them for a millennial audience. The show ran on Netflix for six seasons from 2018 to 2020. Across all of Minhaj’s material, he delivers intelligent and insightful comedy that isn’t afraid to get serious in moments of raising awareness about real-world issues.

The earliest established comedian on this list with heaps of experience is the Korean-American comic Margaret Cho. She’s regarded as a popular female comedian that has been around since the 90s and even headlined her own sitcom called All-American Girl. It unfortunately only lasted for 19 episodes and was criticized for lacking genuine Asian representation beyond stereotypes. In fact, this sitcom was meant to be based on Cho’s first-ever special appearance on the first season of HBO Comedy Half-Hour back in 1994. Being quite ahead of her time, Cho’s daring and explicit comedy has tackled a range of topics such as Asian stereotypes, bisexuality, and even the substance abuse that she experienced during the late 90s. Besides having a resume filled with minor roles on various television shows and movies, she became a woman of many trades as she founded a fashion line in 2003 and ventured into comedy music in 2008. Her most recent comedy special was in 2015 titled PsyCHO and is available to stream on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Another relatively new Asian talent to break out is Hong Kong-born comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang. He started out in the standup world as “Lowball Jim” before pursuing acting alongside his comedy career. Yang already has a developed filmography having supporting roles in the comedy series Silicon Valley and Space Force. He also starred in the film Crazy Rich Asians with Chieng and the recent Netflix rom-com Love Hard opposite Nina Dobrev. Even with this success, Yang’s comedy captures a similar Asian sentiment shared by most of these listed comedians, which is the initial disapproval of his parents on his career choice. He even published a book titled How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents that accurately summarizes this attitude. His 2020 comedy special Good Deal covers funny anecdotes of being raised in an Asian culture paired with polite impressions of his parents and some self-deprecating humor. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and is available for rental or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

The pleasant shift in more female Asian comedians in the mainstream comedy world has allowed Indian-American comic Aparna Nancherla to become more recognized. She’s taken on a similar path to other comedians by building up an acting résumé with appearances on shows like BoJack Horseman and Master of None and starring in the 2018 film A Simple Favor. Though still on the rise in the standup realm, Nancherla has made appearances on late-night shows such as Late Night with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She also has dedicated episodes in the Comedy Central Half Hour and the second season of the Netflix series The Standups. Her comedy takes on relatable and quirky humor about universal struggles that people face whether it be social media, the process of moving places, or procrastination. Nancherla offers a lighthearted sense of humor that contrasts the cynical comedy that often permeates the standup world. It’s only a matter of time before she lands her own comedy special to join the catalog of the previously listed.

Danny Bhoy

Rounding out the list is Indian-Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy who is another comic whose success predates a majority of the previously mentioned comedians. Bhoy started out in the standup world during the late 90s doing his first show at Edinburgh Festival. During the 2000s and carrying over to the early 2010s, he toured and found international success, especially in the UK, Australia, and Canada. He’s performed in big festivals such as the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Bhoy also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in the same year his 2010 comedy special Subject to Change was released (and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video). He released four comedy special DVDs (truly an indication of dated times before streaming was popular) between 2007 and 2012 before continuing tours in 2016 and 2019. Bhoy’s comedy style is based on his witty observations of the places that he’s traveled and the people he has come across. Whether it be the drinking cultures of Scotland or Australia or even the strange nature of the biblical story of Noah’s ark, Bhoy’s jokes still hold up as hilarious classics even years after they were first told. He’s definitely deserving of a new special that should be acquired by streaming platforms when he returns with new material.

