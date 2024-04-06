Through time, Asian cinema has rightfully become one of the most beloved in the industry, with films like Parasite taking home remarkable prizes and making history at the Academy Awards. With that being said, the rise of Asian cinema's popularity among Western world audiences is evident; more and more moviegoers understandably find the astounding cinematography and gripping storylines of Asian cinema extremely appealing.

While there are countless well-known Asian films from each genre, one that is often not as much talked about is the historical genre. Often set against the backdrop of a historical event in Asia, these movies help audiences better understand Asian culture and get a glimpse of what life looked like back then. From Akira Kurosawa's epics like Seven Samurai to Studio Ghibli's traumatizing Grave of the Fireflies, we look back at the best Asian historical movies, ranking them by greatness.

10 'Hero' (2002)

Director: Zhang Yimou

It's not for no reason that Hero is one of the highest-grossing non-English films of all time. Directed by the talented Zhang Yimou, this astounding Asian movie features visually striking cinematography and a gripping historical premise. It follows a nameless man (Jet Li), treated as a hero, who is summoned by the King of Qin regarding his success in terminating three warriors in Ancient China.

Hero's absorbing narrative is not the only aspect that makes it stand out in the genre; its flawless execution cements Yimou's movie as an essential historical epic that flourishes with brilliant usage of color and memorable characters. It would be a crime not to include the film in such a list, especially when it endures such a beloved one by global audiences.

9 'To Live' (1994)

Director: Yimou Zhang

A criminally underrated film, To Live provides audiences with an interesting perspective on the cultural changes during the 1940s to 1970s China, with a focus on the four generations of the Fugui (You Ge) and Jiazhen (Gong Li) families who lose all their personal fortunes and struggle to make ends meet during such arduous times.

Through its well-written storyline, Yimou Zhang's poignant historical war drama offers audiences a glimpse of what it was like for Chinese people to face the complicated adversities that came. Its simplistic but meaningful (and suggestive) title highlights the anxieties that come with surviving, facing challenges, and standing tall among them all. It's based on the novel of the same name by Yu Hua.

8 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Movie enthusiasts who are keen on the fantasy and horror genre will likely find Kwaidan (translated from the term "kaidan", which means "ghost story") appealing, as it is based on stories from Lafcadio Hearn's collections of Japanese folk tales. Featuring four separate and unrelated stories, this Masaki Kobayashi historical essential will certainly keep audiences invested (and possibly haunt them in their sleep).

Kwaidan's Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film in 1966 was very much en pointe — the 1964 Japanese movie is well worth the "hype" it gets. From its stylish but eerie visuals (like Hero, it uses color superbly) to the culturally rich, engaging tales it features, Kwaidan is a must-see movie that audiences who are just now getting into Asian cinema can not miss.

7 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Director: Isao Takahata

One of Studio Ghibli's best — and saddest — movies will always be Isao Takahata's Japanese heart-wrenching war drama Grave of the Fireflies, a devastating tale of perseverance and compassion following a young boy named Seita who struggles to survive World War II alongside his sister, Setsuko, in Japan after an American firebombing separates them from their parents.

While by no means an easy and lighthearted watch given the sensitive nature of the themes it tackles, Grave of the Fireflies is not only an incredible Asian historical film that showcases the power of animation by perfectly illustrating such terrible circumstances but also a fantastic war drama that ranks high among the best in the genre. This heartbreaking story will certainly leave a strong imprint on audiences and stick with them long after the credits roll.

Grave of the Fireflies Release Date July 26, 1989 Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi , Ayano Shiraishi , Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes

6 'A Brighter Summer Day' (1991)

Director: Edward Yang

Based on a true-crime story revolving around a conflict between two youth gangs, A Brighter Summer Day is yet another devastating Asian film readers do not want to miss. Edward Yang's movie follows 14-year-old misfit Xiao Si'r (Chang Chen), whose girlfriend (Lisa Yang) conflicts with the head of a gang for an unclear reason. Eventually, the conflict slowly escalates and comes to a violent climax.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s and early 1960s Taiwan, Yang's poignant Taiwanese crime drama is a personal work for the director, as he remembers the Taipei incident from his school days when he was 13 and that says a lot about how shocking it was. Featuring great acting performances and an unconventional coming-of-age story at its center, A Brighter Summer Day is widely regarded as one of the filmmaker's best works as well as one of the best films of the 1990s.

5 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

The perfect pick for erotic psychological thriller enjoyers, The Handmaiden is an intense and suspenseful movie set in Japanese-occupied Korea. It centers around a young girl (Kim Tae-ri) who is hired as a handmaid to a Japanese heiress. What Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) doesn't know, though, is that Sook-Hee is secretly involved in a plot to defraud her — a plan orchestrated by a man (Ha Jung-woo) operating under the name of "Count Fujiwara."

Flawlessly brought to you from the mind behind Asian epics like Oldboy and Decision to Leave, the incredible The Handmaiden is an essential Asian film for audiences who are into historical movies, as the characterization and ravishing production design are nothing short of incredible. Furthermore, The Handmaiden offers audiences a gripping tale of gender, revenge, and social class.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145

4 'Ran' (1985)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

The first Akira Kurosawa epic to make it to this list is Ran, the perfect pick for fans of Medieval Japan. The story focuses on an elderly warlord (Tatsuya Nakadai) who retires and handles over his empire to his three sons. However, things begin to escalate when the sons' newfound fortune begins to poison and corrupt their spirits and turning them all against each other.

Kurosawa's movie is undoubtedly essential in the genre; many of his films, such as Kurosawa, also deserve a mention. Often regarded as one of the best films ever made (and an extraordinary William Shakespeare adaptation that derives from King Lear) the historical epic Ran benefits from stunning shots and, as expected, top-tier direction.

Ran (1985) Release Date May 31, 1985 Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Terao , Jinpachi Nezu , Daisuke Ryu , Mieko Harada , Shinnosuke Ikehata , Hisashi Igawa , Yoshiko Miyazaki Runtime 162 Minutes

3 'The Human Condition' Trilogy (1959 - 1961)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Based on the novel of the same name by Junpei Gomikawa, The Human Condition Trilogy — consisting of three epic war drama movies, No Greater Love (1959), Road to Eternity (1959), and A Soldier's Prayer (1961) — is composed of harrowing films that will haunt anyone who dares to watch them. The story follows the good-natured, yet naïve Kaji, played by Tatsuya Nakadai, who goes from being a labor camp supervisor to an Imperial Army soldier and eventually a Soviet prisoner of war.

Sending out messages about the Japanese mentality back in the day (especially regarding militaristic topics) while providing an unforgettable premise, Masaki Kobayashi's powerful black-and-white features are truly affecting war drama viewings. Although a bit slow-paced and hard to watch at times, this legendary trilogy is definitely worthwhile if audiences are looking to get into historical Asian films.

The Human Condition I: No Greater Love (1959) Release Date December 14, 1959 Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Michiyo Aratama , Chikage Awashima , Ineko Arima , Keiji Sada , Sô Yamamura , Akira Ishihama , Kôji Nanbara Runtime 208 Minutes

2 'Harakiri' (1962)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Taking place between 1619 and 1630 during the Edo period and the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate, Harakiri is yet another Masaki Kobayashi epic that deserves readers' attention. The story is as follows: After a Ronin (Tatsuya Nakadai) requesting seppuku at a feudal lord's palace is told of the brutal suicide of another Ronin who previously visited, he reveals how their pasts are intertwined. However, this ends up challenging the clan's integrity.

It's hard to beat Harakiri when it comes to the best samurai movies of all time; to this day, it for sure endures as a beloved film in Asian cinema. Needless to say, the black-and-white cinematography is, of course, nothing short of incredible, and the anti-samurai message it sends out through its bold central character who opposes Japanese society is also part of what makes Harakiri an unforgettable viewing.

Harakiri (1962) Release Date August 4, 1964 Cast Tatsuya Nakadai , Akira Ishihama , Shima Iwashita , Tetsurô Tanba , Masao Mishima , Ichirô Nakatani , Kei Satō , Yoshio Inaba Runtime 133 Minutes

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

The list would not be complete with Kurosawa's historical epic Seven Samurai, which takes audiences back to 1586, the Sengoku period of Japanese history, and it centers around a village of desperate farmers who are exploited by bandits who return after the harvest to steal their crops. In order to put an end to this, they eventually seek a veteran samurai — who gathers six other samurai to join him — to combat them.

This highly influential, legendary action movie is understandably among the most talked about Asian features of all time. It's not difficult to grasp Seven Sumarai's appeal, as it was a true trailblazer even for the Western genre (it inspired the iconic 1960 American film The Magnificent Seven). After all these years, Seven Samurai stands the test of time and endures just as much of a captivating watch.

Seven Samurai Release Date April 26, 1954 Cast Toshiro Mifune , Takashi Shimura Runtime 207 minutes

