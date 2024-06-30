Asia is the largest continent on Earth in terms of landmass and has seen numerous empires rise and fall throughout human history. It has, naturally, also seen its fair share of conflict. When many hear the term "Asian," they tend to think "East Asian," with countries like China and Japan coming to mind. However, Asia is a very diverse and interesting place with many different cultures present. It's important not to forget that countries like India, Turkey, and some of Russia also exist in Asia.

Like any country, many Asian nations have produced a multitude of films, with a good portion of these being war films following the various struggles that specific nations have faced in their time. It should be noted that excellent films like Letters from Iwo Jima (2007) don't technically count because, even though it is in Japanese, the movie was produced by Americans, for American audiences. But that's okay because plenty of Asian-made war movies out there are just as good.

10 'Northern Limit Line' (2015)

Country of Origin: South Korea

Northern Limit Line comes from South Korea and tells the tale of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002. This naval battle was a result of the tensions between North and South Korea, which have been building since the Korean War in the 1950s. Near the contested island of Yeonpyeong, North Korean patrol boats crossed maritime borders, leading to a confrontation at sea where 19 people were killed.

The movie follows real-life crew members of South Korean sailors as they fight to defend their country's borders against the North. Featuring many popular Korean actors such as Jin Goo, Lee Hyun-woo, and Kim Mu-yeol, Northern Limit Line was commended for its heroic portrayal of South Korean soldiers, even becoming a personal recommendation from former president Lee Myung-bak. Lee Hyun-woo also won two awards for the film. Those who appreciate naval warfare movies will surely appreciate Northern Limit Line.

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'Lakshya' (2004)

Country of Origin: India

India is typically known for producing light, poppy Bollywood musicals, but the Indian film industry is capable of a lot more than that. Such is the case with Lakshya, an Indian musical coming-of-age war drama about Karan Shergill (Hrithik Rosan), an aimless wanderer with no ambition in life. By some fluke, he decides to join the army, which teaches him a lot about respect and self-discipline.

Despite its unconventional approach, fans of war movies will undoubtedly want to watch Lakshya.

Twenty years after its release, Lakshya has gained a cult following and won three awards in its home country. It takes place during the 1999 Kargil War and deals with some heavy topics amidst a unique, somber, and revolutionary soundtrack. Lakshya is occasionally relentless but overall feel-good, a rarity in the war genre. Bollywood fans are certainly not going to want to bypass this one. Despite its unconventional approach, fans of war movies will undoubtedly want to watch Lakshya, if only to experience something different.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Ayla: The Daughter of War' (2017)

Countries of Origin: South Korea, Türkiye

Ayla: The Daughter of War is a South Korean-Turkish joint project set during the Korean War in the 1950s, during which Turkish troops intervened. A Turkish soldier, Süleyman, is deployed to the Korean Peninsula and happens upon a South Korean orphaned girl, whom he nicknames Ayla (Lee Kyung-jin). Although there is a very distinct language barrier, and the two cannot understand a word the other is saying, a father-daughter bond forms between the two as Süleyman seeks to get her to safety.

Ayla: The Daughter of War's whimsical and heartfelt tones get abruptly squished by its bittersweet ending.

Ayla: The Daughter of War was selected for the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the Oscars but, unfortunately, was not nominated. It's a real shame because it's truly touching and is even loosely based on real events. The movie explores the relationship between the two main characters, with the whimsical and heartfelt tones getting abruptly squished by its bittersweet ending, which is sure to move anyone to tears. Ayla: The Daughter of War is a tender depiction of the consequences of war from another perspective.

RENT ON YOUTUBE

7 'Heneral Luna' (2015)

Country of Origin: Philippines

Like Ayla, Heneral Luna was also selected as the Best Foreign Language Film for the Oscars but was not nominated. The film takes place during the Philippine-American War at the turn of the 20th Century and follows the titular General Luna, played by John Arcilla. With a huge cast and excellent quality, it doesn't come off as a low-budget independent film, and yet it is. But, with help from the Philippine populace recommending the movie, it managed to boom in sales.

Arcilla's portrayal of the general and the events of the movie are nearly identical to how it actually happened.

Heneral Luna is a riveting portrayal of a fascinating figure at a pivotal time in Filipino history. The movie represented a breakthrough in Philippine cinema, being one of the first major Philippine films to break the bank internationally. Historians were also fans of the film, stating Arcilla's portrayal of the general and the events of the movie are nearly identical to how it actually happened. On top of that, Heneral Luna won over a dozen awards domestically, and its cult status has only grown with the passing years.

WATCH ON TUBI

6 'Operation Red Sea' (2018)

Country of Origin: China