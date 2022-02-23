A new clip for the upcoming film Asking For It has just been released, giving us a tense look at the upcoming new thriller that follows a vigilante group on a spree for the ages.

Asking For It tells the story of a small town waitress who, after being assaulted on a date, meets two women, Regina (Alexandra Shipp), and Beatrice (Vanessa Hudgens), who recruit her into their vigilante group. Together the group works to take down a corrupt system ripe with misogyny in order to create their own version of justice, which has thus far been unattainable.

The new clip shows Kiersey Clemons as Joey, the lead and former small-town waitress, being pulled over by a police officer whose hostility causes Joey to freeze. In the clip, Beatrice intervenes telling the cop, in intense detail, their exact rights and the restrictions surrounding his attempt to pull them over. Hudgens' character takes over the clip, seething grit and danger with her smudged eyeliner and disaffected stare. The clip gives us a glimpse into the escalating tension within the thriller which, like the classic Thelma and Louise , promises a taut exploration of the aftermath of sexual violence while simultaneously exploring a fantasy narrative of complete repudiation from the institutions that facilitate such abuse.

In addition to Clemons, Hudgens, and Shipp, the film stars Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, and Luke Hemsworth. The film is directed by Eamon O'Rourke, his first feature-length project as a director. O'Rourke also wrote the film, which is his first full-length screenplay.

As well as the new clip, a new poster for the film was also released. The poster shows the gang gathered around their beat-up truck, masked with scarves emblazoned with skulls. The image is put in contrast with a bright purple background and the title is written in spray paint, emphasizing the anarchist aesthetic of the film. The poster also features the tagline "Justice is all in the execution," teasing a fast-paced and lethal ride.

Asking For It premieres in theaters, digital, and on-demand on March 4. Check out the clip and poster below:

