Asking For It, the new cult feminist thriller from debut director Eamon O'Rourke, looks to be a jet-black version of Promising Young Woman (yep: even darker than Emerald Fennell's Carey Mulligan starrer). It picked up great reviews out of TribecaFilm Festival last year, with The Wrap saying it eschews "subtlety for in-your-face urgency". Collider is delighted to present a new, exclusive clip from the R-rated, women-led revenge flick — and it certainly looks like that review's description is accurate.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Vanessa Hudgens' protagonist Beatrice argues with friends Regina (Alexandra Shipp) and Joey (Kiersey Clemons) in what seems to be a revenge attack gone awry. "What, you were just gonna rape that guy?" asks an exasperated Joey, clearly horrified by the off-screen ploy. Tempers erupt. "It's accountability, okay — and no one's gonna give it to us, so we have to take it. Even if that means playing dirty sometimes," retorts Beatrice. The argument goes on, with car park on-lookers heckling them from the background — and then comes quite the haymaker.

Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke to director O'Rourke, plus stars Hudgens and Shipp, just after the film premiered at Tribeca. One of the really striking casting choices in the movie places Ezra Miller as the leader of an all white, all male, hyper-violent alt-right movement, which we found to be a very interesting and subversive decision. Weintraub also asked what the film is about, how and why the cast responded to the material on the page, the challenge of editing a movie during the Covid crisis, and how the film is led by women of color. You can, and should, watch that here.

Image via Redwire Pictures

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, and Director Eamon O'Rourke on 'Asking for It' and Making a Female Led Action Drama

Watch the clip below. Along with Hudgens, Shipp, Clemons, and Miller, Asking For It also stars Radha Mitchell, Gavourey Sidibe, and Luke Hemsworth. The film hits theaters, digital, and on-demand on April 4.

Here's the official synopsis for Asking For It:

"Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, and Alexandra Shipp lead a no-mercy all-femme gang in this edgy thriller. After a small town waitress (Clemons) is sexually assaulted on a date, she meets Regina (Shipp) and Beatrice (Hudgens) and is recruited into their vigilante group of badass women. Together they strive to take down a society overpowered by corrupt men and seek the ultimate revenge while getting their own version of justice."

'A Christmas Story Christmas' Adds Four Original Cast Members to Sequel The film is a direct sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, 'A Christmas Story.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email