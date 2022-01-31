Depending on whom you ask — Oscar certainly thought so — Promising Young Woman set a new bar for ballsy thrillers with a feminist twist. They're certainly zeitgeist-y, topical, and often on the money: think of Assassination Nation, Sam Levinson's very, very zillennial (and, in this writer's humble opinion, good) take on the sub-genre. Now we've got another addition for the books, and with it comes a brutal new trailer: Asking For It. This one tees up all-out war between a "no mercy, all femme" gang, and the patriarchal alt-right weirdos that run a small town. And yep: that's Ezra Miller looking like they've just come from a week-long stint with some less-than-desirable dudebros.

The r-rated thriller looks like a delightfully pulpy romp, and as the trailer teases, has picked up critical accolades all over the place. Debuting at Tribeca Film Festival last year, The Wrap says it eschews "subtlety for in-your-face urgency," and has all the makings of a solid cult favorite. They continue, "[Director Eamon O'Rourke] has thoughtfully curated an unusually strong lineup for a feature debut, both onscreen and off ... Every scene is designed to feel portentous, but with so much talent working together, the constant jump cuts, graphic still shots, and Lilah Larson's ever-present (and excellent) score do keep us effectively on edge". It's gotta be said, the trailer sells all of that and more.

We spoke to O'Rourke, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp just after the film's Tribeca premiere, where Collider's Steve Weintraub asked the two stars and their director about their favorite memories from filming, what the film is about, why the cast responded to the material, the challenge of editing during a global pandemic, that casting of Miller as the leader of the alt-right movement, and how the film is led by women of color. It's a great watch.

Radha Mitchell, Gavourey Sidibe, and Luke Hemsworth round off the cast, along with Kiersey Clemons, Hudgens, Shipp, and Miller. Asking For It hits theaters, digital, and on demand on March 4. Check out the new trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis for Asking For It:

"Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons, and Alexandra Shipp lead a no-mercy all-femme gang in this edgy thriller. After a small town waitress (Clemons) is sexually assaulted on a date, she meets Regina (Shipp) and Beatrice (Hudgens) and is recruited into their vigilante group of badass women. Together they strive to take down a society overpowered by corrupt men and seek the ultimate revenge while getting their own version of justice."

