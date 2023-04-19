Paramount Movies has just released a new trailer and unveiled the official release date for their upcoming film Assassin Club. The upcoming action-packed film, starring Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, is set to be released to Digital on May 16, 2023. The film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 6, 2023.

Assassin Club is a globe-trotting action thriller film that follows an elite assassin, played by Golding, who is given his final contract before retirement. His assignment is to kill seven people around the world. However, he soon discovers that his targets are also assassins, and he is also their mark. He will have to fight against a slew of skilled assassins in order to uncover the mastermind behind the deadly plot before he is killed. The film's plot loosely echoes such super popular films as the John Wick franchise, which has seen consistent success over its nearly ten-year-long span.

The new trailer for the film, released today, gives us a glimpse into the upcoming film. The trailer shows Morgan's boss, Caldwell, played aptly and evilly by the iconic Sam Neill of Jurassic Park fame, sitting on a luscious green couch, totally in control of his empire. Morgan details how he got into the business of being an assassin, and how Caldwell pulled him from his military experience. As Morgan details his professional journey, footage of his, well, pretty gruesome accomplishments plays on the screen. We are then plunged into the breadth of the plot, and Morgan's endeavor to terminate his role as an assassin. He is given one last assignment, his most dangerous yet, a game of cat and mouse that he will be forced to participate in. And on the line is not just his life, but the safety of his partner. But will Morgan be able to successfully complete his final mission?

Image via Paramount

How Long Has Assassin Club Been in The Works?

The project was originally announced to star Golding in 2021. It has been quite a lapse in time since the movie began filming and is now finally set to be released. However, it looks like the film will not be given a theatrical release, and will instead be released to Digital, before later being released on DVD and Blu-ray. The film, for all of its explosions and bloodshed, has earned an R-rating. Along with Golding and Neill, the film also stars Daniela Melchior and Noomi Rapace. The film is directed by French filmmaker Camille Delamarre. Assassin Club is set to be released to Digital on May 16, 2023. The film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 6, 2023.