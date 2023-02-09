With his legendary career soon coming to an end, Bruce Willis is once again starring in an upcoming action-packed film. With Nomzamo Mbatha starring opposite him, the two are gearing up for an epic futuristic thrill ride from director Jesse Atlas as Saban Films has released the official trailer for Assassin, which showcases the two actors in the midst of an intense science fiction story.

The trailer features Willis, who stars in the film as the leader of a private military operation that invents a microchip that allows the user to inhabit the body of another person, which Willis' character refers to as "the future of drone warfare." As the team utilizes the technology to carry out deadly tasks, it begins soon takes a drastic turn when an agent, played by Mustafa Shakir, is killed on a mission. Following the recent turn of events, his wife, played Mbatha, takes matters into her own hands in order to bring justice to the man responsible.

Teasing an epic thriller that echoes other films in the genre, Assassin could serve as another memorable entry into Willis' extensive filmography as it soon comes to an end. Given the exciting, action-packed footage provided in the trailer, alongside the film's intriguing premise, Assassin could offer audiences a fun and engaging action-packed spectacle when it debuts on streaming and in theaters next month. In addition to Willis, Mbatha, and Shakir, the movie also stars Andy Allo and Dominic Purcell. Alongside directing the film, Atlas also serves as a co-writer on the project with Aaron Wolfe.

Image via Saban Films

Bruce Willis' Legendary Career

Best known for his roles in iconic films such as the Die Hard franchise and The Sixth Sense, Assassin is now the latest in a string of direct-to-video films starring Willis after a previous announcement from his family that he will be retiring following his diagnosis with aphasia. Recently, the actor concluded the Detective Knight trilogy with the release of Detective Knight: Independence, which debuted last month. It remains unknown if any other titles are to be expected this year, but with Willis' career coming to an end, Assassin could serve as one of the last swan songs that cap off the legendary career of the beloved actor.

Assassin is set to debut in theaters alongside a digital release on March 31. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming science fiction thriller below.