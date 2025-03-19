The 2015 anime series Assassination Classroom will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and it plans to rebroadcast 47 episodes. New music will accompany the rebroadcast and act as the show's newest opening and closing themes. The rebroadcast is one of the three events that will take part during the show's anniversary, with the other two still yet to be revealed. Crunchyroll reported that the new opening for Assassination Classroom is "Kiiro Shingo" (aka: Caution), performed by singer-songwriter Tomonari Sora. According to Utatune, he's an up-and-coming Japanese artist who started their music career in 2021 and has over 158k followers on TikTok. A teaser for the show's newest opening was shared on social media and will be released digitally on April 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, the song's newest closing theme is "TSUKI NO FUNE" (aka: Moonship), performed by the three-member band ATARAYO. The group also wrote the opening theme for The Dangers in My Heart season 2, titled "Boku wa..." The closing theme will also be released digitally on April 9, 2025, and can now be pre-saved on Apple Music and Spotify. In the original broadcast, Assassination Classroom had a total of four openings and three closing themes. Season 1's first theme song, "Seishun Satsubatsuron" by 3-nen E-gumi Utatan, had a peak chart position of 26, when it was released in 2015, according to Oricon.

What Is 'Assassination Classroom' About?

Image via Fuji Television Network Inc.

Assassination Classroom follows the story of Class 3-E, a class filled with students who were unable to meet the school's strict rules and policies. They were tasked with assassinating this yellow creature, known as Koro-sensei, before an imposed deadline. If they fail, he plans to destroy the Earth, as months prior, he took responsibility for destroying 70% of the Earth's moon. As the show progressed, audiences learned more about why the students ended up in 3-E, the bullying they faced from the rest of the school, and, slowly, Koro-sensei's backstory. In addition, these young teenagers not only develop their assassination skills but also improve their academic ability so that they're able to compete against the school's top students.

The series was first published as a manga in 2012 and finished in 2016 with 21 volumes. While it did sell millions of copies in Japan alone, unfortunately, the manga was subjected to U.S. book bans in 2023. According to Anime News Network, schools in Florida and Wisconsin banned the book due to "illustrations of students with guns in a classroom" and fears it's promoting gun violence. In 2015, the anime adaptation was released, which lasted two seasons. In addition, two live-action adaptation films were released, which condensed the two seasons into two movie-length features.

Assassination Classroom is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The rebroadcast of the anime series will air on Fuji TV on April 10, 2025.