Ubisoft and Overlook Events have announced their upcoming collaboration - and it’s for all you Assassin’s Creed fans out there. The Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure will debut on October 29, 2022, with a worldwide concert tour expected to start in 2023. This is the first concert event ever for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The concert will feature a combination of a live 80-piece orchestra and choir that will cover music from the entire saga as game footage is shown. Expect to hear reimaginings of the soundtracks from composers such as Jesper Kyd, Lorne Balfe, Brian Tyler, Austin Wintory, Sarah Schachner, Winifred Phillips, Elitsa Alexandrova, Chris Tilton, Ryan Amon, and The Flight. With a huge production of high-quality sound and effects, the concert is expected to last for about two hours and will showcase over 100 music tracks.

Overlook Events has been responsible for other successful franchise symphonic adventures, including ones for Dragon Ball, Back to the Future, Saint Seiya, and Studio Ghibli film soundtracks, and more over the years. This will no doubt be an awesome audio experience for those who can attend.

Image via Ubisoft

RELATED: 'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla' Gets Norse Gods DLC and Crossover Story Next Year

Speaking of attendance, the premiere will start in Paris at the Grand Rex on October 29. Tickets for seats will be available to purchase from the official website starting tomorrow. For those who cannot make it to the premiere, the concert will be brought to you via a world tour - it’s a win for everyone.

The description for the concert, provided by the Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure website teases fans and hints at an exciting “retelling”:

Spanning more than ten years and ten video game installments, Assassin’s Creed has become one of the most well-known names in the video game industry. The series tells the grand story of the eternal conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. Witness their millennia long war that spans across all of the Assassin’s Creed games in an innovative and breathtaking retelling where a surprise awaits you...

Every 'Assassin's Creed' Mainline Game, Ranked (Including the One with the Hilarious Bugs) Which 'Assassin’s Creed' is the Assassinest Creed?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email