Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla's first significant DLC, "Wrath of the Druids," is officially on its way! According to Ubisoft, the expansion will be launching on platforms beginning April 29 on all platforms. Per Ubisoft, "Wrath of the Druids" will relocate players to Ireland, where they will then uncover the dark secrets of a mysterious ancient cult. Throughout the journey, players will gain influence among regional kings and discover mysterious forests and haunted Gaelic folklore landscapes. The expansion is sure to bring a ton of new excitement and features while also giving players the mystery they expect in an Assassin’s Creed game.

Ubisoft adds in their latest update that, although the expansion is a little over a month away, there is still plenty of content already available for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Season 2, Ostara Season, including the Ostara Festival which kicked off on March 18, 2021. The Ostara Festival event brought in fun features such as drinking, archery and fighting minigames, as well as three new skills that protagonist Eivor can enjoy, a settlement decoration activity and much more. Though these features may be available, they will also require players first to reach England and complete at least one of the first narrative arcs. Once players complete that, the festival will automatically be triggered when they enter Ravensthorpe. The event is set to last until April 8.

Image via Ubisoft

Though the Transmog update was added to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla earlier this week, it is clear that fans of the game are still wishing for more. With Season 2's Ostara Season and the Ostara Festival both launching on March 18, as well as the "Wrath of the Druids" expansion releasing in a little over a month, players are sure to get all that they wished for.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla - "Wrath of the Druids" DLC is prepped to release April 29 on platforms but, unfortunately, it will not be free to access. It will also be part of a standalone expansion or part of the Season Pass.

