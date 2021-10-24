It’s been 14 years since the very first Assassin’s Creed game stabbed its way into our collective hearts, spawning a massive multimedia franchise with 12 mainline games,12 spin-offs, a feature film, and a host of other tie-ins such as novels, comics, and more. The franchise is also responsible for helping to establish the Ubisoft “formula”, a love-it-or-hate-it approach to open world game design that can be experienced in nearly every Ubisoft game released since 2007, including entries in the Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, The Division and Far Cry series (including the just-released Far Cry 6).

While recent entries in the series are decidedly less focused on assassinating in general, let's roundup the mainline entries and see which one wins the title of "Assassinest Creed."

12.) Assassin’s Creed

The great grandpappy of the franchise, OG Assassin’s Creed introduced the gaming world at large to the concepts and traditions the series continues to this day: the centuries-old battle between the titular Assassins and the Templars; the concealable wrist-mounted “hidden blade” weapon; the Animus, a kind of whole-body virtual reality machine that allows folks from modern day to jump into the memories of their ancestors; and of course, tons of parkour and climbing (so much climbing), including the ascension of innumerable towers to reveal sections of the world map and the physics-defying Leap of Faith from the top of said towers. Set during the Third Crusade in 1191, Assassin’s Creed told the tale of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad and his path towards redemption after a botched mission. Though this title gets props for kicking off the entire series, it was let down by its repetitive gameplay, weak AI, and so-so combat.

11.) Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

The conclusion of the “Ezio Trilogy,” which consists of Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and this title, Revelations may have been the victim of a Call of Duty-style iterative release schedule. The game makes only the slightest feature upgrades from its predecessor, released just a year earlier. The addition of a hookblade that allowed protagonist Ezio to ride ziplines was the bullet on the back of the box, but the real “hook” was witnessing how Ezio’s storyline would end as the wizened Assassin was sent off into the sunset to make room for new protagonists.

10.) Assassin’s Creed Unity

The “one in France” for those who can’t bother to remember the names, and “the one with all of those hilarious bugs” for everyone else, Assassin’s Creed Unity was supposed to be the series’ big debut on Xbox One and Playstation 4. What it actually achieved was instant notoriety as its numerous glitches and technical issues became fodder for internet forums. Beyond the bugs, however, there was a lot to like here, including a refined parkour system, an incredible Parisian setting, and the addition of co-op multiplayer to the series.

9.) Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Released the same day as Assassin’s Creed Unity, Rogue may have been perceived as something of a consolation prize for those who didn’t yet own an Xbox One or PlayStation 4. But in actuality, Rogue was a more mature, enjoyable game than Unity, and certainly a more stable one. Built on the same naval-based systems as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Rogue let players take on the role of a rival Templar for the first time, lending some humanity and nuance to the age-old battle between two faceless organizations.

8.) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Often cited as a return to form after the letdown that was Unity, Syndicate featured an intricately designed Victoran-era London, complete with drivable carriages, roving street gangs, and modern weaponry including a cane-sword and revolver. Its standout piece of equipment was the rope-launcher, a new tool that allowed for increased verticality across the level, giving players the ability to launch themselves up and across buildings. It was also the first AC game that featured a playable female protagonist in the persona of Evie Frye, twin sister of the other playable character Jacob.

7.) Assassin’s Creed III

The third entry in the series takes place in Colonial America during the American Revolution , which featured Native American protagonist Ratonhnhaké:ton (adopted name Connor Kenway). The son of a Templar and a Kanien'kehá:ka woman, Connor finds himself in a Forrest Gump situation as he unwittingly becomes a key figure in nearly every historical event of the period while attempting to take down the Templar order. What made Assassin’s Creed III stand out from its predecessors was first and foremost the sense of freedom derived from its lush open-world forest environments and the cities of New York and Boston, a monumental leap for the series (pun intended). Assassin's Creed III also introduced a naval mechanic that let players take to the high seas, an idea that would come to its full fruition in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

6.) Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Released just a year after Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood is a direct sequel once again taking place primarily in Rome, but with a host of new additions to the series, including a modified combat system that encouraged aggressive play and new tools such as poison darts and a crossbow. Two crucial gameplay elements introduced here were the addition of a multiplayer mode for the first time, as well as a fleshed-out “management mode” wherein players could recruit assassins and send them on missions or call them for support.

5.) Assassin’s Creed Origins

With a fully realized Egyptian playground to go all stabby-stabby in, Assassin’s Creed Origins' massive open world showed every moment of its 4-year development time. While previous Assassin's Creed games had toyed around with RPG elements, Origins goes all the way by adding experience points, leveling up and unlocking new skills and abilities in three unique branches. The fighting had been fully overhauled along the way as well, doing away with the prescripted animations of previous titles and presenting a real-time combat system for the first time. While the story was engaging, with stellar voice acting, the plot was bogged down by pacing issues.

4.) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

While it qualifies as probably the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed adventure ever made, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s story just doesn’t reach the lofty heights of the last three entries here, with a main quest plotline that drags on for what seems like an eternity. The real star of this game is the world Ubisoft has built, a virtual re-creation of the British Isles during the Viking age, that provides a real sense of exploration and adventure. Whether you're engaging in settlement raids from your drakkar ship, ascending abandoned Roman ruins for trinkets or simply trotting your horse across the map, Valhalla never ceases to engage and amaze.

3.) Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

This fourth mainline entry marks the point where Assassin’s Creed truly broke from tradition and leaned fully into its open-world RPG tendencies, and the series has been all the better for it since. More pirate adventure than assassinatin' (to the point where the main character's affiliation with the Assassins is tenous at best), Black Flag is focused mainly on its naval mechanics, which put the player in control of the Jackdaw, an upgradable brig. The big, beautiful open world is set in the Caribbean, which means plenty of palm trees, turqouise waters, and a horizon constantly begging to be explored. Protagonist Edward Kenway is arguably Assassin Creed's best character, a swaggering, morally-questionable pirate who starts off just wanting to get rich, but ends up taking on the mantle of greater responsibility.

2.) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A Wonder Woman simulator in all but name (if you choose the female protagonist, which you absolutely should as she nails her vocal performance), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is by far the prettiest the series has ever been. Set in Ancient Greece, every corner of the open world reveals a jaw-dropping vista populated with temples, statues, mountains, and verdant fields. The game is a power fantasy in the very best way possible, doing away with silly things like fall damage and making you feel like an immortal badass at every turn; the inclusion of the famous Sparta kick tells you everything you need to know. Ubisoft also doubled down on the RPG elements introduced in Origins, adding dialogue choices and even alternate endings.

1.) Assassin’s Creed II

This really couldn't have gone any other way. Assassin's Creed II is the game that made the franchise the empire it is today, and with good reason. Taking the good parts of the original Assassin's Creed and adding a killer (pun intended) protagonist in the person of Ezio Auditore da Firenze and an incredible facsimile of 15th century Italy, it was destined for greatness. Introducing more varied gameplay than it's predecessor, a refined combat system, interesting missions and a compelling narrative, Assassin's Creed II still holds the crown as the one to beat.

