A partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix was first announced back in October 2020, which would see the gaming and streaming giants work together to bring the world of Assassin's Creed to the streaming service. Now, new details have been revealed about the upcoming live-action series adaptation of the iconic video game franchise.

The new info comes from the Ubisoft Forward Livestream and saw Marc-Alexis Côté, VP Executive Producer of Assassin's Creed, sit down and provide some new info about the series. He begins by affirming that the title is still in early development, that Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the show alongside Netflix, and that the series will see Die Hard and The Fugitive writer Jeb Stuart acting as series showrunner. Stuart is also showrunner on fellow Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla where he is also the series creator, writer, and executive producer. "It's gonna be an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation of our video game series," Côté said. He also confirmed that they are developing an Assassin's Creed mobile game with Netflix Games.

This will be the third live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed following Assassin's Creed Lineage, a short film released to promote Assassin's Creed II, and 2016's theatrical feature film adaptation simply titled Assassin's Creed starring Michael Fassbender. The Assassin's Creed Netflix series joins the streaming service's long list of video game adaptations, both animated and live-action, with the former including projects like the recently released Tekken: Bloodline as well as critically acclaimed series like Castlevania and Arcane. The streaming service also has the recent Resident Evil series as well as the Henry Cavill-led The Witcher series, which is currently in production of its third season. The most recent announcement was of a film adaptation of BioShock with Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence attached to direct the film with Logan and Blade Runner 2049 co-writer Michael Green penning the script.

Alongside the Netflix series, the Ubisoft Forward event also showcased the future of many of Ubisoft projects, which include several from the Assassin's Creed franchise, namely the next video game entry in the series Assassin's Creed Mirage set to release in 2023. They also previewed an open-world mobile game currently just known as "Codename Jade" set in China as well as an AAA game set in Japan known as "Codename Red" and another AAA game set during the Würzburg Witch Trials called "Codename Hexe." There were also updates on Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will be a hub for the historical fiction series in the future.

The live-action Assassin's Creed series on Netflix is currently in early development. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the video game adaptation. Check out the world premiere trailer for the next entry in the long-running video game franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage, down below.