After several leaks and a sudden announcement, Ubisoft has revealed the world premiere trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise. This new title will be taking place in 9th century Baghdad and is set to release in 2023.

The announcement was made during the Ubisoft Forward Livestream that showcased the future of many of the company's future projects which include several coming from the Assassin's Creed franchise. The new trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage was a CG trailer that introduced viewers to the new setting as well as the new series protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, who was a character that fans will recognize from the previous entry of the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The game was first announced last week on the official Assassin's Creed Twitter page following the game's title being leaked.

Taking place 20 years before the previous title, the story will see Basim starting as a street-wise thief before he eventually finds himself joining the Hidden Ones, which is the first incarnation of the Assassin Brotherhood that the series is named and built around, and eventually himself becoming a Master Assassin. The new trailer reflects this as we see Basim being chased by guards after he pickpockets someone in a Bazaar. When he is cornered, he is saved by a Roshan, an Assassin played by Emmy Award-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, Arcane). She goes on to become his mentor in the order as the trailer transitions to Basim in the familiar and iconic Assassin robes himself.

Sarah Beaulieu, Narrative Director on Mirage at Ubisoft Bordeaux spoke during the showcase about the upcoming game and about how this title will be going back to the series roots. With a focus on stealth, parkour, and assassinations. "It's been 15 years, as you know, and we wanted to go back to the action-adventure.." While it wasn't said specifically, the game going back to an action-adventure game could mean that the RPG elements that have been present in the last three entries of the series, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and the aforementioned Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which have been a divisive addition to fans of the series, could be getting toned back.

There were many other announcements made for the series, including a live-action series at Netflix as well as announcing three new games: an open-world mobile game currently just known as "Codename Jade" set in China as well as a full game set in Japan known as "Codename Red" and a game set during the Würzburg Witch Trials called "Codename Hexe." There were also updates on Assassin's Creed Infinity, which will be a hub for the historical fiction series in the future.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage releases in 2023. You can check out the world premiere trailer for the upcoming game as well as read its official synopsis down below.