You Can Change Your Character’s Gender at Will in ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

If you’re like me, you’re probably still busy sinking hours into 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, because I never get tired of murdering people with parkour throughout antiquity. One of the best features of the game was finally being able to choose the gender of your character (Kassandra rips and I will hear no argument otherwise). We already knew that this option would once again be available to players in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but game director Eric Baptizat recently confirmed that you won’t be locked into a decision at the beginning of the game and will be able to change your character’s gender at will.

“You can decide to play male or female”, Baptizat said in an interview with GamesRadar. “[But], you are allowed to change, at any time, your skill tree or the gender of your character—you can swap at any time.” However, unlike in Odyssey, where your choice determined which character was the villain, Baptizat said the story is the same regardless of whether you decide to play the game’s protagonist Eivor as a male or a female. “It was important to make this option available for the player. It’s something that the player can decide for the way they want to play, because it has some impact on the narrative—but it’s not two different stories. It’s the same story of the character—whatever options your character decides.”

The Assassin’s Creed series has consistently put out high quality games with very few exceptions, and Odyssey was truly massive in both scale and scope. It’s quite possibly the largest open world game I’ve ever played, and its robust DLC just added more and more on. I’m pretty excited to play Valhalla when it releases this November and spend literally a hundred hours doing everything but the main story missions, which is a habit I have never been able to break. For more video game news, read about why the shark action game Maneater is the summer blockbuster we deserve.