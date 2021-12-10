Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is rolling out a new update next week that brings more than just requiring players to redownload the game. Players can look forward to some useful changes that involve combat, stealth, and exploration difficulty settings among other things.

Ubisoft’s recent update announcement recently surprised fans with its one requirement: the game will have to be redownloaded. This time it is expected to be a smaller file size—regardless, I am very sorry for those who have slow internet like me. The redownload is designed for easier downloading with future updates, so at least there’s that silver lining.

A lot of players, however, were oblivious to the changes that they can expect once they boot up their updated game, but it looks like there’s a lot for players to unpack and enjoy and not just the usual bug fixes. Players will now be able to choose how they specifically want to experience the game. The new difficulty changes range from combat and stealth timing, right down to adjusting how difficult a player wishes to make their exploration through Viking Britain.

Image via Ubisoft

Combat customizations include: parry timing-window, brush with death time-window, and brush with death duration. Stealth has new detection settings that involve detection escape, search duration, and maximum enemies in search - all with adjustments of time duration. Finally, we have updated exploration settings. The new options for this include viewpoint synchronization, exploration beams, and unguided objects. All of these options can be switched on or off, whichever tailors to your overall preferred experience.

Ubisoft has stated that it will soon release more information regarding the update. Valhalla was first released in 2020 and is the twelfth major game in the Assassin’s Creed series. It also serves as the successor to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was released in 2018. Valhalla follows Viking raider, Eivor Varinsdottir, who finds himself amidst the conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and PC. The big update arrives next week.

