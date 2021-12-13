First the first time in the years since Ubisoft began releasing DLC content for games in the Assassin’s Creed series, the developer is getting ready to kick off a slate of Year 2 content for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. During a presentation to journalists, Ubisoft unveiled the first look at a brand new expansion to the latest release in the long-running franchise – Dawn of Ragnarok – and a new event that finds two worlds of Assassin’s Creed colliding in their first-ever Crossover Stories entry.

While the information given was brief, Ubisoft unveiled enough to hint this could be the biggest DLC they’ve released for Valhalla yet, which includes this year’s Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. Developed by Ubisoft Sofia (Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC), this new addition will take players back taking Eivor back into the realm of the Norse gods, where they will continue to unfold their journey as the Alfather, Odin. The story will find players stepping into the shoes of Odin as he heads to Svartalfheim to rescue his son Baldur, and in the process will have to take on an assortment of deadly foes, including the mighty flame being Surtr. Along the way, Odin will come into contact with allies, including the dwarves of the land who will provide some much-needed assistance.

No short trip, the size of this Heavenly map will reportedly be as large as the main map for England in Valhalla, and be filled with around 35 hours of content for players to explore, including the ability to track down the mighty Valkyries and challenge them to combat. Perhaps the biggest diversion from traditional Assassin’s Creed gameplay, players will get to unlock a variety of godly powers as they find ways to infiltrate enemy territory and take on the foes within. We got a glimpse at several of the powers at players’ disposal, including frost and flame abilities, the use of a bow that can teleport you across the map towards your foe, and the ability to turn into a raven and get in close for deadly kills, for all those stealthy players out there. With a current release date of March 10, 2022, there will be much more news about features and add-ons the should come with the DLC.

But before Dawn of Ragnarok, players will get to finally jump into some content that has merely been a rumor for some time with the new Crossover Stories, which will bring in the fan-favorite Kassandra from 2018’s hit, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. A collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec, this event takes players back to Greece, finding Kassandra after the events of Odyssey (Note: While players can play as either male or female like in the original game, the cutscenes will only ever feature Kassandra, as opposed to male counterpart and brother, Alexios). After receiving word of a precious Isu artifact, Kassandra makes her way to the Isle of Skye, where during a separately playable story, Eivor will also be brought there on a mission. The two will get into the Brawl of the Century, and from there, the plot thickens. Not having to wait until next year to jump into the story, Ubisoft is making this addition available tomorrow, December 14.

