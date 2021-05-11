The Wrath of the Druids DLC comes out this week.

The trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s long-awaited DLC, “Wrath of the Druids,” has been released. The trailer begins with the narration: “Ireland sings a mystery. Listen, and you will hear the beginnings of the world.” Soon, the trailer turns dark, revealing an ancient pagan cult, cutthroat kingdom politics, and mythical beasts.

The two-minute trailer comes on the heels of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla's Ostara Festival event that took place over the last two months. However, “Wrath of the Druids” will finally give Assassin Creed: Valhalla fans their first major DLC expansion.

RELATED: 'Assassin's Creed: Valhalla's First Major Expansion "Wrath of the Druids" Gets Release Date Since its November 10 release, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has largely been positively received by its fanbase. While not the most universally acclaimed installment of Ubisoft’s blockbuster franchise, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has successfully brought players into the brutal history of early Scandanavian expansion with the classic quirks that fans of the franchise expect and love. With “Wrath of the Druids,” players have the chance to delve into a beautifully rendered 9th Century Ireland — a setting not often seen in medieval action games. The trailer teases an exciting blend of political history and Gaelic folk horror that should be thrilling to explore, especially given how well the Assassin’s Creed series has been able to immerse its gamers in the eras it chooses to bring to life.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla's "Wrath of the Druids" DLC will be available with the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Season Pass on May 13. Two short quests, “The Legend of Beowulf” and “The Siege of Paris,” will also be included in the Season Pass, which comes with the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game.

Check out the trailer of “Wrath of the Druids” below.

