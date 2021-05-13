Ubisoft's best-selling Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already enjoyed two free seasonal updates allowing players to get in on the viking festivities, along with ongoing River Raids. As of today, the adventure title gets its first paid expansion (either as a standalone addition, a Season Pass purchase, or included with some pricier bundles of the game) in "Wrath of the Druids." This story takes Eivor and their crew to Ireland and features an all-new cast of characters, both allies and enemies alike, as well as stunning visuals and striking musical accompaniments (which you can check out here thanks to the official soundtrack release.) But how exactly do you start this new DLC?

Thankfully, "Wrath of the Druids" makes it super easy for you to start this island-hopping adventure. As long as you have the standalone expansion, Season Pass, or upgraded edition paid for, you can download the new content in Ubisoft's store through your platform of choice. Then, just hop into your current game and hit Continue. You can jump into the "Wrath of the Druids" expansion even if you haven't beaten the main game yet; having a few hours in the base campaign will certainly help, as will a Power Level of 55, which is the minimum suggested for the new Ireland regions. With the tech stuff done, here's how you actually get to Ireland.

Back at your stronghold in Ravensthorpe, a new character will be waiting for you at the docks. The familiar quest marker should also be waiting for you on your compass, map, and in plain view. At the docks, you'll meet Azar, a friend of Hytham's who is aiming to increase trading opportunities between Persia, the viking settlements in England and beyond, and the island nation of Ireland. And Azar comes with a personal request from someone Eivor hasn't thought about in a long, long time. Talking to Azar kickstarts the "Wrath of the Druids" storyline and your first quest in the expansion.

But it's not as easy as hopping on a boat to the Emerald Isle. (Well, it is actually; this game is built around water transport after all.) First, however, you'll need to travel east on the river that runs along your stronghold and take your crew to clear out a couple of gatehouses blocking transit on the river. Easy peasy. Once done, Azar's goods will be allowed to travel to Ireland, taking you and your crew with them. That's all you need to get started, so ádh mór!

Get going on your Ireland adventure today, and check out the expansion's latest trailer for a taste of what you're in for:

