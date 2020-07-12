‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Gameplay Demo Reveals All the Perks of Playing a Viking

Ubisoft has unleashed upon us a new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay demo trailer and a gameplay walkthrough previewing all of the Viking glory that awaits those who dare to play. The latest Assassin’s Creed preview was released alongside updates for fellow Ubisoft titles Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, and Hyper Scape at the July UbiForward event.

The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay overview trailer is jam-packed with previews of a variety of features which contribute to the full-throttle, action-packed experience of playing this game. Among the highlighted features fans were treated to: An introduction to the Viking leader Eivor, who you can play as male or female and through whose eyes you see the Valhalla world; the raiding and combat central to your Valhalla quest; building a settlement to serve as your home base; and a look at the collection of enemies you and your Viking crew will have to face down as you work to conquer the variety of kingdoms dotted across England.

The synopsis on the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla official site reveals the intense and ancient story you’ll be diving into as you play the latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

“Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you’ll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan’s new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?”

Between the gameplay demo trailer and the actual gameplay footage unveiled at UbiForward, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla looks to be the definition of “epic”. Longtime fans of the franchise will no doubt be thrilled, too, with plenty to take in from the artistry of the game’s visual to the visceral thrill of fighting new enemies.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla comes to Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC on November 17. Valhalla is also coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 at a later date. Check out the complete 30-minute gameplay walkthrough below. Be sure to also catch up on all Xbox Series X and PS5 updates before you go.