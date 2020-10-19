‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Explored, From Franchise Connections to Drinking Games

Just two years after the release of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Ubisoft is ready to deliver Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to the world. The game will take players back to 9th century England, a time where the Vikings of Norway and Sweden came to its island neighbor and attempted to settle it for themselves. Players will transform into Eivor, a warrior who will help settle England and establish a Viking clan. I myself had the chance to experience what it was like to play Valhalla as Eivor during a recent gameplay preview session conducted by Ubisoft. I’ve shared my broad thoughts about the game already, but I’m still thinking about some of the game’s unique features — namely the ones that don’t involve going into battle.

So, what can you do in Valhalla when you’re not pursuing your primary quest objectives? Let’s take a look at how this world has been fleshed out.

Connections to the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Franchise

Since Valhalla is just the latest installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise, there are, of course, connections to the larger story being told. There are some connections to the bigger story which I won’t spoil here — and you’ll thank me later because it’s a real thrill to see the dots connect — but there are a few I’ll tease out now.

As you move about 9th century England, you’ll need to find synchronization points which can help you travel between locations with each. This often involves climbing to the steeple of a church or the roof of a castle and doing the graceful Assassin’s Creed swan dive to the ground below that players will know all too well. Just make sure you look before you leap into relative oblivion. Piles of hay or leaves will often be placed around your synchronization points to allow for a softer landing. If you happen to land wrong, you’ll feel every bone-crunching fall.

Additionally, you will now come outfitted with a raven named Synin, which replaces the eagle aide of past Assassin’s Creed games. You can send Synin up into the air and use the “Odin’s Sight” feature to assess your surroundings. In doing so, you can spot prime locations, targets, and get a feel for hidden locations which can help you on your mission.

Getting Around in the Viking World

Transportation in the Viking world is pretty simple compared to our modern world. You have three options as you go about your business: By foot, by horse, and by boat. As with all modes of transportation, there will be pros and cons to your choices. If you go by foot, you’ll be able to get into the small spaces easily and root around, but it’ll obviously take longer. You can hail your horse (referred to in Valhalla as your “mount”) from dang near anywhere you stand and ride off to the next destination. A bonus of traveling by horse is that you can go on autopilot, of sorts, and activate a cinematic mode that lets you enjoy your surroundings without having to worry about steering your steed. And then there’s your Viking longboat, which you can call while standing at a dock or riverbank. Just jump in and assume your commanding position at the back as your men row down the many rivers of England. Depending on the length of your journey, one of your men might indulge the crew with a song to pass the time — a lovely little feature that helps flesh out this new world.

There’s More to Viking Life Than Battle

Oh, did you think Valhalla would just consist of you running around from mission to mission, killing and looting, and being a totally badass Viking all the time? No way! A high degree of thoughtfulness has gone into crafting the world of Valhalla and it’s those unique touches that make for a richer gameplay experience. Losing yourself within the world of an Assassin’s Creed game is, for players like me, as much the point of playing a game in this franchise as going through the main story arc. Let me revel in the history!

Valhalla encourages players to move around and check things out, rewarding nosy players with the opportunity to hone your gameplay and enjoy the Viking world outside of battle. You can go into stealth mode in a settlement and hunt for loot. Engage with villagers in any given town and you might be able to trade your coins for riding lessons that will help you level up. At one point during my gameplay preview session, I had to hunt around for a key to a storeroom which eventually led me to sit down with a Viking NPC and spend a few minutes listening to his backstory as a seafarer. And look, does this small moment affect the larger story? No, not at all. But is it nice to engage with a game where these small moments exist that transport you into a world that is so different from your own? Yes, absolutely.

Some of my favorite downtime activities that are scattered throughout the world of Valhalla are the little games you can play with the NPCs. During my preview session, I participated in a drinking game and a game of flyting, which is basically a Viking rap battle (and yes, it rules). You can make bets, too, which adds a nice low-stakes thrill to the entire event. Drinking games are fun thanks to the small details added in; the more you drink, the fuzzier your vision gets and the less reliable your legs become. Flyting gives you the chance to grow in your charisma, a skill that pays off later when you interact with the antagonists of the game.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be released on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia. Catch up on our previous coverage, including our review of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and exploration of the game’s Viking world. Stay tuned because we’ll be back to discuss more of the gameplay, including what it’s like going into battle. Get even more Assassin’s Creed updates here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.