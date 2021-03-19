If you've long been waiting for the countryside in Assassin's Creed Valhalla to get a much needed sprucing up, you're going to want to check out the latest free update, which ushers in Ostara Season. The new content brings your homestead of Ravensthorpe into bloom thanks to the seasonal event, the Ostara Festival. This celebration of all things vernal, Spring with a capital S, adds some fun and frivolity to the often bloody and ruthless Ubisoft game. But while it will run until April 18th, don't expect this seasonal content to take you more than a few hours to knock out.

If you played ACV during the Yule Festival late last year, you'll (hey look, a homophone!) likely already be familiar with a few of the spring festival's offerings: The Ravensthorpe-set festivities will be available for you to play in order to earn seasonal tokens meant to be spent in Norvid's shop. Those activities have a seasonal theme, as do the rewards you can purchase. Three of the Yule events return for Ostara: Archery (with no changes other than the butterfly-populated stream environment; 40 possible tokens per round), Drinking (with no changes and very few tokens, relatively speaking, at 10 per win), and Brawling (with a slight change of how tokens are earned and wagered; 140 tokens possible). They're basically a slight re-skin of the previous events and can be replayed as often as you'd like. But it's the Ostara-specific mini-quests that are a bit more interesting here.

Egg Hunt

Easily the most recognizable and obvious event. This one should be self-explanatory but you'll need to talk to Alwin to get started. You'll have to find 15 baskets of colored eggs scattered around within the borders of Ravensthorpe. Alwin will give you two scraps of paper featuring six riddles in total (be sure to check your inventory) which offer clues to six of the baskets. But honestly you can just find most of them by strolling around the homestead and pinging the area with Odin Sight; they'll show up as concentric blue-green rings. You can also call your raven to survey the area and listen for a high-pitched tone, but these aren't too hard to find.

The May Queen

More story-driven than anything else, this mini-quest will send you on the hunt for a vicious predator in order to make a May crown fit for Mayda. Enjoy this one. It won't take you very long.

Let's Get Festive

Speaking to Norvid starts this quest, and you can knock it out while looking for Ostara eggs. Essentially, you just have to decorate the settlement with objects of your choosing; any will do. You can also use your Odin Sight to ping any of the decoration signposts you may have missed along the way. Report to Norvid when these are all done for your tokens.

Spiritual Defense

You might miss out on this one if you don't visit the festival at night. Be sure to head to Alvis in order to start this quest and then follow the prompts in order to light small, "defensive" bonfires around the borders of Ravensthorpe.

All in all, the main events shouldn't take you more than a few hours to complete. It might take you a little longer to grind the festival games for all the tokens you need to buy out the Ostara vendor during the event. However, this time around, there isn't even any armor or gear to purchase. With a rainbow-colored raven and a variety of spring-themed hairstyles and tattoos to buy (which are honestly pretty metal), the Ostara event feels a little lazy in comparison to the introduction of the Yule festival. Add to that the tedious and repetitive nature of the recently included River Raids and, yeah, I'm going to need a little more to keep coming back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, especially if I'm going to have to pay for it.

The first DLC for Ubisoft's latest franchise entry was recently revealed. But much like players will have to pay 50 in-game silver to transmog their hard-earned gear, they'll also have to pay real-world money to get access to the upcoming "Wrath of the Druids" expansion and beyond. Stay tuned to see if the new content is worth you raiding your war chest.

