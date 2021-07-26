Ubisoft announced that the second major expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be released on August 12. The DLC Siege of Paris will take Eivor on a new adventure, as you'll sail all the way to the kingdom of West Francia.

Eivor will meet historical figures such as Charles The Fat, while forming new alliances. Ubisoft hasn't detailed much about the second major expansion, other than the date. But they have confirmed that the DLC will add traditional black-box style missions. Before you raid Paris, there will be more fun coming your way, including a brand new festival and one-handed swords!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have a title update before the second major expansion. The title Update 1.3.0 will be deployed on July 27. It will fix many known issues, bugs, and add more content. The new title update will bring a new festival, the Sigrblot Festival. The Sigrblot Festival is a limited-time event and will start on July 29 and will be available till August 19. It will likely be similar to the previous two festivals, Ostra and Yule. Participate in the festival and you'll earn exclusive one-handed swords.

The title update will also add a level scaling for those of you who love fighting tougher enemies. Level scaling will give players 5 options that can be turned on or off, players can select from 'off' to 'nightmarish'. If you choose nightmarish, all your enemies will be 50+ power levels above you. There are also new skills to try out, as the title update will add a few more skills. We sure hope you love seeing Eivor knee slam some Zealots. You can enjoy some content before the Siege of Paris officially drops.

While we eagerly wait for Siege of Paris, it is not the only major expansion Ubisoft is planning for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft recently announced that, for the first time in franchise history, they'll support the game for a second year. During their E3 showcase, Ubisoft said they'll support the game for next year and are already working on that surprise DLC. If you love Assassin's Creed Valhalla, this is the right time to start playing!

The title update 1.3.0 will be available on July 27 at 5 AM PT. The title update will not include Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris, which will be available as a separate download on August 12.

