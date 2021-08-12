The new Assassin's Creed DLC is upon us, and we're here to get you ready to explore 9th century France.

The new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla DLC “The Siege of Paris” is officially upon us, and you may be wondering how to get the ball rolling on all the new content. Must I have beaten the core game? Do I need to accomplish a certain set of missions? How’s the weather in France? Will my character need a sweater? How long does the trip take by boat? Do I need a sweater for the boat? Well, stop worrying, because I’m here to answer all of those questions so you can get started looting, pillaging, raiding, and galloping across the scenic 9th century Francia landscape.

Much like May’s “Wrath of the Druids” DLC, “The Siege of Paris” does not require that you beat the whole of the main game before being able to activate these new missions. All a player needs to have done to get things started is travel to England near the start of the game and have established your township—Ravensthorpe—and complete one of the first two story arcs in Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. While there is no mandatory power level to make your way over to France, the recommended level is 200, with the difficulty automatically adjusting for those at a higher level.

The story kicks off in the town of Ravensthorpe, where Eivor will get a notice that some new folk have arrived from across the sea. Making your way over to the designated marker at the newly installed Guesthouse, you will find Toka, a tattooed, battle-ready warrior and second-in-command to the Elgring clan, underneath the leadership of Sigfred, and her companion Pierre. Treating them to some warm Viking hospitality will kick off a series of conversations, and in the morning, you’ll be given the option to speak with Pierre and travel to France whenever you’re ready.

Once you arrive in France, the main mission will lead you through the main base of operations for the story (fit with a blacksmith and shop) and straight to Sigfred. From him, you’ll be given further details about the clan’s conflict with the leader of the Franks—Charles the Fat—which kicks off your journey to help this clan secure a foothold in France and further ensure the safety of your own people back in Ravensthorpe.

But, as always, you’re welcome to start exploring the map with no restraint and will see options to begin new Rebel missions, a side mission that requires you to hunt down keys to a local Hidden One Bureau (leading to a sweet new weapon), and much more across one of the games most gorgeous landscapes yet.

Here's the official synopsis for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - The Siege of Paris:

Sail to the kingdom of Francia and engage the forces of Charles the Fat as you participate in the Vikings' most daring conquest. Infiltrate the city of Paris, forge new alliances within its walls, and strike a blow that will shatter an empire.

