Be Ready to Land on the Shores of Francia to Take Part in One of the Most Epic Battles in Viking History.

Ubisoft has finally revealed the official trailer for the eagerly awaited Assassin’s Creed Valhalla second expansion, The Siege of Paris, which will bring protagonist and Viking warrior Eivor to French lands.

From what we can see in the trailer, this new DLC will bring us an epic battle between the Norse and the Franks. It is all spurred into motion by the hand of the new antagonist King Charles the Fat, who has decided to rage war against the Vikings. It will be in the player’s hands to stop the King from expanding the war across the sea. But at what cost? Siegfried is adamant about leaving a trail of blood behind everywhere he goes. As he says in the trailer: “There is no side. There is only blood, debt, and vengeance and Helheim for those I split with my axe.”. It will be up to you, the player, how you decide to write this new chapter in the saga.

One of the main features of The Siege of Paris is its new open-ended infiltration missions, which feel very much like the assassination missions of Syndicate and Unity. In these missions, players will get a target and must navigate heavily guarded areas in order to reach them but will have the freedom in how they choose to accomplish their goal. In addition, players will be able to roam freely through northern Francia, fight alongside squads of anti-Charles rebels, afflict illness to scatter bystanders, and summon rat swarms to their advantage. New combat features include a new deadly scythe weapon and attaching bombs to make enemies explode.

The historical city of Paris will be accessible for you to explore and conquer tomorrow, August 12. The Siege of Paris will be available for the owners of the Season Pass or as separate purchases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

