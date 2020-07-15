Listen to an Exclusive ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Track from Sarah Schachner’s Score

We at Collider are happy to exclusively bring you a preview of one of the most anticipated video games of the year: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Below, you can listen to the track “The Sceptred Isle” from composer Sarah Schachner’s score for the game, which will be released on November 17th by Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place in 873 CE and recounts an alternative history angle of the Viking invasion of Britain. The lead character is Elvor, a Viking raider who was raised on tales of battle and glory.

Schachner is no stranger to the franchise having composed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, but she says Valhalla provided a unique opportunity:

“My score for Valhalla portrays the different cultures of the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons but also merges the two together, reflecting the Vikings’ evolution as they invade and conquer, then integrate into Anglo-Scandinavian society and even convert to Christianity. On ‘The Sceptered Isle’ I wanted to blend both cultures to foreshadow that history. The lyrics are from an old Norse runestone inscription sung over an anglicized religious harmony.”

“The Sceptred Isle” appears on the seven-track EP Out of the North, which is comprised of tracks taken from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack and also features Jesper Kyd and Einar Selvik. The EP is being released digitally by Lakeshore Records on July 17th, but you can preview this stellar track below. As you’ll hear, “The Sceptred Isle” is both somber and angelic, and I can’t wait to hear the full score once the game is released.

Listen to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla track below. The game releases worldwide on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as UPLAY+, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia on November 17th.

In order to presave on Spotify, click here. For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, check out our take on the gameplay demo.