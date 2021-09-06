Ubisoft has shared patch notes for Assassin's Creed Valhalla detailing all the changes and content that'll be coming with the next title update. Title Update 1.3.1 will be available on September 7, and it will add brand new maps for River Raids, new skills, and many bug fixes. The download size will be around 25-35 GB depending on the platform.

The update will add three new rivers to the River Raids game mode. The new maps will have you sailing across the shores of the Erriff, Berbha, and Rhine rivers. The Erriff and Berbha are rivers in Ireland, which means we'll get to sail to Ireland again. The rewards of the new river raids include Lugh's Armor and 5 weapons, and one of them is a one-handed sword! Jomsviking and the Longship will also receive an update, allowing players to carry more rations and resources.

The title update will also add a new difficulty that'll up the tempo. The new difficulty is called Aesir, which is similar to the Nightmare difficulty mode from the previous two Assassin's Creed games. The difficulty will inflict +200% more damage and also reduce your healing, even Odin would have a second thought before selecting this difficulty. To make this a little easier, the update will also add three new skills. The update will bring some brand new tattoos, which are available for free. All you have to do is head to Ubisoft Connect and claim them once the update is live.

Ubisoft has more planned for Assassin's Creed Valhalla as they recently shared a roadmap for this year. It also includes Discovery Tour, which will be available this fall for free. Eivor journey will not end here, as Ubisoft will support Assassin's Creed Valhalla for a second year. This might just be the best time to begin your ultimate Viking saga. Title Update 1.3.1 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will go live on September 7, at 2 pm CEST, 8 am ET, 5 am PT, and 10 pm AEST.

