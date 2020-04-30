‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Confirmed in First Trailer for Ubisoft’s New Franchise Title

If you were watching Ubisoft’s very artistic live-stream yesterday, you probably noticed that not only has the videogame company employed the services of the one and only BossLogic to create some original art for them, but that it happened to be the first look at their new title in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Now the first trailer for that title has arrived, giving us our first great look at the setting, characters, and stories that will play out in the new release. Check it out below!

As GameSpot reports, the new game will likely take place during The Viking Age, which occurs a few hundred years before the setting of the original game. That probably means we’ll get more backstories on the history of both the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templars, picking up the threads laid down in the last two releases, Origins and Odyssey. Ashraf Ismail, who acted as game director as Origins and Black Flag, is now creative director for an “unannounced” game, which may change as of today’s trailer launch. Stay tuned for more as we hear it!

Watch the world premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla available Holiday, 2020 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Stadia. Pre-order now at https://ubi.li/5MQXg

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.

WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory.

VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game.

A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more.

LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people.

GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.

MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids

And here’s a timelaps of BossLogic’s creation: