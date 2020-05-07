New Trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ Highlights a Little Bit of Viking Violence

During today’s Microsoft “Inside Xbox” event to show off new titles coming to Xbox Series X (which will be referred to as XSeX from now on), Ubisoft launched what they’re calling a “gameplay” trailer for the new title Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. While undeniably pretty, there is very little actual gameplay to be seen, and wherever it is, it’s hard to find since it’s seamlessly integrated into out-of-context cinematics.

For the AC diehards who want to see more from the franchise, this trailer serves you well, but for those looking for more about the actual gameplay mechanics, changes from previous games, and, you know, what we’re actually going to do in this title, it left a lot to be desired. You can check it out for yourself below as we wait for more actual content in the months ahead.