As of today, a beefy new (and free) update is available for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will bring you more opportunities to go a'viking. Along with "River Raids" comes a new NPC named Vagn, a new customizable longship, and a chance to explore more of England's riversides in order to, you guessed it, raid!

With the "River Raids" update, you'll get to "create your own formidable Jomsviking crew to raid settlements and military camps for supplies, rations, and more," but your raids "will alert targets and give them time to prepare." You'll need to start this journey from your existing settlement in Ravensthorpe, specifically at the docks. And once you've expanded your docks and barracks to the appropriate level, and completed the River Raids tutorial, you'll be able to construct a Jomsviking hall and recruit new warriors for all the raiding you can handle. (And if you've already bolstered your settlement with these updates, you're ahead of the game!)

With this update comes new skills sets intended to aid in your river-raiding journey but which will also be a permanent part of the overall game experience. New abilities can be achieved during your raids as well, all of which will assist you in your main game experience without messing up your existing alliances throughout England. You'll also get to further upgrade your Jomsviking hall, raiding longship, and more thanks to your ill-gotten gains, and you can trade with Vagn for cosmetic schemes, such as Saint George’s Legendary Armor. Plenty of content awaits, so get to raiding, vikings!

Here's how Ubisoft announced the free update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla:

New free game mode available soon! Discover new raiding opportunities, unlock unexplored regions of England with your crew aboard your new longship, and acquire exclusive loot and rare rewards. Bigger rewards come with bigger stakes, so raid wisely!

Check out more details on the official update page and in the video below:

