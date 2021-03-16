Fans of Assassin's Creed Valhalla have been asking Ubisoft for a transmog option since the game came out. Now, as of today's update, they finally have it. But while the update itself is free to those who own the game, the ability to customize the look of your armor and gear without sacrificing stats will come at a cost.

Transmog, which was a staple of previous Assassin's Creed games and came as a baked-in free option, is part of the new 1.2.0 patch that arrives today. It's a sizable one at anywhere from 13 to 18 gigs depending on your system. And that's not all Transmog. The newest update also brings the spring-themed seasonal event named the Ostara Festival. This will run from March 18th to April 8th, and will send Ravensthorpe into full bloom while also featuring "some unique side activities (such as egg hunts), and special rewards." More details will be available on launch.

But back to transmog, briefly. Here's how it'll work (and why players are mad about it):

Change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar’s blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver. “This piece was already exceptionally beautiful, but if there’s anyone who could improve it, it’s me!” —Gunnar

Changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

It's that "50 silver" per item charge, presumably, that has vikings pretty pissed. One could argue that it gives players another reason to grind for currency (sell trinkets, bet silver in mini-games, etc.) but you could just as easily point out that the quality-of-life transmog option was free in other games. So why the change? Well, if you want to transmog a ton of gear, you might need a metric ton of silver, which you can conveniently purchase from Ubisoft using real-world currency. Kaching.

Be sure to check out the other patch notes included in this update by reading the full list over on reddit.

