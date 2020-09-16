‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Splinter Cell’ VR Games Announced by Ubisoft

Have you enjoyed playing stealthy assassins in video games like Assassin’s Creed or Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell and thought to yourself, “Yes, good, but what if it was more me?” Today, my strange, potentially worrisome friend, you are in luck. On Facebook Connect, Ubisoft announced they are developing VR versions of both of these hit franchise titles for Oculus. Get your goggles on and get to it!

The development of both Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR will be handled by Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment and created by the ground up originally in the Oculus platform, while containing iconic elements from both franchises. “Oculus’s state-of-the-art hardware will enable us to bring the worlds of Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell to life for fans in a new way,” said Elizabeth Loverso, VP of Product Development, Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment. “These games will take full advantage of Oculus’s technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences that players won’t be able to find anywhere else.” Mike Verdu, VP of Content, Facebook Reality Labs, spoke directly to these titles’ newfound sense of immersion: “Players will have dramatic, immersive experiences inside beloved worlds previously only available in 2D, and we’re so eager to bring these made-for-VR games to franchise fans and new audiences alike.”

These titles add to Ubisoft’s burgeoning VR slate, which also includes titles like Eagle Flight, Werewolves Within, and Star Trek Bridge Crew. They feel like natural fits for the format, as they both involve stealthy explorations of worlds that will feel more “real” when played in virtual reality. No other release dates or official titles have yet been announced, but we’ll keep you updated once we know more. For more video game goodies, here’s every PS5 trailer announced today.