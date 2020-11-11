‘Assassins’ Trailer Highlights the Audacious Murder of Kim Jong-un’s Brother
Greenwich Entertainment has released the trailer for Ryan White’s gripping documentary Assassins. The film follows the shocking and audacious murder of Kim Jong-un’s murder at a crowded Malaysian airport by two women who smeared his face with VX poison. Were they spies working on the behalf of North Korea? Or were they merely pawns in a much bigger game that saw them as disposable assets?
I caught the film at Sundance earlier this year and thought it was terrific. In my review, I wrote:
The picture Assassins paints of the North Korean espionage plans is both impressive and terrifying. White is able to walk us through how this hit was carried out step-by-step and the various players involved. White also does a superb job of explaining every question you might have. Why did the VX kill Jong-nam but not the women? Why were the women the only people accused and not their North Korean handlers? Why did North Korea allow the women to stand trial instead of knocking them off after the hit? Every time you think you can get ahead of Assassins, White shows the depth and breadth of his research and knowledge.
In a world packed with true-crime documentaries, Assassins stands above the pack by showing some shocking geopolitical implications to show how an authoritarian state like North Korean can reach beyond its borders to further entrench its power on the global stage.
Check out the Assassins trailer below. The film arrives in theaters and on virtual cinema on December 11th before hitting PVOD on January 15th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Assassins:
The audacious murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. ASSASSINS goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geo-political espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty.
