A watermark of John Carpenter's career has always been his auteur-like approach to filmmaking, often writing, directing, and scoring most of his films, earning "John Carptener's" at the beginning of each title. He has also made a habit of having a revolving door of returning collaborators. His style, though remaining intact for most of his career, has remained fresh as he applies it to different genres and subgenres — often those overlooked by critics — making him a true cult icon. Carpenter was also an influential part of the indie filmmaking boom in the 1970s and, as a result, cemented himself in the annals of film history despite his films' frequent poor box office performances. While Halloween is often thought of as the film that kickstarted his career as the iconic horror director we all know and love today, it was his 1976 exploitation thriller, Assault on Precinct 13, that really synthesized all the elements of what a John Carpenter film is and would be for the following three decades.

What Is 'Assault on Precinct 13' About?

Image via The CKK Corporation

Assault on Precinct 13 follows Lieutenant Ethan Bishop (Austin Stoker), as he is assigned to watch guard at a decommissioned police station in South Central Los Angeles. The Anderson police station still has a few employees working the night shift, as it is a few hours away from being permanently closed. Meanwhile, a prison bus drives a group of men to another penitentiary. The bus, which includes Napoleon Wilson (Darwin Joston), a convicted murderer on death row, is forced to stop to get one of the prisoners medical attention. Seeing as there are no nearby active police stations, they are forced to stop at the Anderson station despite Bishop's reluctance. The station's skeleton crew include two secretaries, Leigh (Laurie Zimmer) and Julie (frequent Carpenter collaborator Nancy Kyes) with very different attitudes to the troubles that follow. At the same time, a gang who call themselves Street Thunder, are terrorizing residents and plan to take revenge against the police in retaliation for the death of members of the gang. All these factors converge, leading to an all-out attack on the soon-to-be defunct police station.

In one of the most shocking scenes in John Carpenter's whole career, the gang violently murders several civilians, including a young girl, who is ordering from an ice cream truck, and the truck man. This scene, in particular, made it difficult for the film to ensure an R-rating. The bluntness of the violence in this scene, and in the rest of the film, helps to make it feel like a true exploitation film. As he would go on to do with many of his other films, the tone is stark and minimalistic. Carpenter has always seemingly loathed sentimentality in his films, preferring a cynical and slightly off-kilter view of the world. As a result, his films have often initially suffered to make an impact upon release, as they offer no comfort to the audience. He, instead, seeks to destabilize his audience without any promise of returning them to a place of safety.

'Assault on Precinct 13' Showed John Carpenter's Many Talents as a Filmmaker

Image via The CKK Corporation

Taking inspiration from such varied films as Rio Bravo and Night of the Living Dead, Assault on Precinct 13 was a unique exercise in grit and realism while also serving up enough bloody action and suspense to satisfy fans genre fans, a recipe which has ensured John Carpenter's legacy as a true auteur. The movie also shows that, from the beginning, Carpenter had a musical style to match his sparse style of filmmaking. The score is icy and minimalistic, relying on simple synth-heavy melodies to build tension. The score in Assault on Precinct 13 works masterfully to create an atmosphere of unease, much like the suspense crafted in films like Halloween and The Thing, where the threat of danger always feels imminent.

The film also lacks any embellishment when it comes to lighting, shot composition, or camera movements, making the film almost anti-cinematic. The film never draws attention to itself, letting the quiet moments between character interactions breathe, allowing tension to build naturally. The film is nevertheless excellently directed, but efficiently so. Carpenter has never been flashy in his direction. He seems to prefer an almost cinéma vérité style of filmmaking, as opposed to the cinematic sophistry of many of his fellow New Hollywood-era contemporaries.

'Assault on Precinct 13' Was a True Indie Project

After John Carpenter's directorial debut, 1974's Dark Star, he was approached to direct a low-budget exploitation film for under $100,000. Carpenter agreed under the condition that he retain complete creative control. The film was meant to be akin to a Howard Hawks-style western, albeit in a modern setting. The Western genre has always deeply influenced Carpenter, although making a straight-up Western has always evaded him. The closest he got to doing so was with Assault on Precinct 13 and his confounding James Woods-led vampire film, aptly titled John Carpenter's Vampires. Assault on Precinct 13 was even initially titled The Anderson Alamo, and the script was written in a mere eight days. The movie was also filmed in only 20 days, with part of the movie being shot on the USC campus, Carpenter's alma mater.

According to art director (and another frequent collaborator) Tommy Wallace, to his surprise, the dailies looked like "a real movie". Carpenter drew the storyboards himself, according to the 2003 DVD commentary. In the same commentary, he also explains his philosophy of shooting as little footage as possible and extending said footage as long as possible, which would explain why his films have always retained a low-budget quality, even when they had more robust budgets.

Assault on Precinct 13 thus remains essential viewing for fans of his more iconic horror films, but also for those who appreciate and revere '70s cinema and independent movies. It straddles genre lines and makes a case for Carpenter as one of the most interesting and specific voices of his generation of filmmakers. It's a cold, callous, but incredibly entertaining crime B-movie that has a lot to offer. It never once lets its foot off the pedal until it reaches a bloody thrilling end. The performances are all top-notch and delivered with a signature coolness that is common in Carpenter's films. Assault on Precinct 13 deserves all the praise it eventually received after its initial lukewarm release as a true classic for its ingenuity and explosive take on the modern Western.

Assault on Precinct 13 Release Date November 5, 1976 Director John Carpenter Cast Austin Stoker , Darwin Joston , Laurie Zimmer , Martin West , Tony Burton , Charles Cyphers , Nancy Kyes , Peter Bruni , John J. Fox , Marc Ross , Alan Koss , Henry Brandon , Kim Richards , Frank Doubleday , Gilbert De la Pena , Peter Frankland , Al Nakauchi , Gilman Rankin , Cliff Battuello , Horace Johnson , Valentine Villareal , Kenny Miyamoto , Jerry Viramontes , Len Whitaker , Kris Young Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Action Writers John Carpenter , James DeMonaco Producers J. Stein Kaplan Expand

Assault on Precinct 13 is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO