The Big Picture Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City is set to be as lively and vibrant as his previous works, featuring his signature storytelling style and a stacked cast of talented actors.

Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright, both longtime collaborators with Anderson, express their admiration for his unique approach to cinema and appreciate being part of his projects.

Asteroid City takes audiences to the Junior Stargazer convention in 1955, bringing an out-of-this-world event down to Earth with an all-star cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Anderson's next project will be an anthology feature with Netflix.

Pack your bags and set your eyes on the dark skies of the desert when Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City arrives on digital on August 11. Featuring a stacked cast of Anderson’s favorite collaborators along with some new-to-the-family performers, the latest feature from The Grand Budapest Hotel helmer is as lively and vibrant as we’ve come to expect. To celebrate the news of the title’s digital release, an exclusive-to-Collider clip gives some very recognizable faces a platform to share why they love Anderson’s specific approach to cinema.

Sitting in front of an Asteroid City poster, Adrien Brody, who has worked alongside Anderson on five films including his most recent, shares his adoration for the man who he calls “a remarkable human being” with “a storytelling approach that’s so unique and indelibly his own.” From Anderson’s “work ethic” to his follow through with signing the biggest names in Hollywood for his productions, Brody says that he respects it all, adding that being one of the many returning performers on the director’s call list is “such a pleasure.”

Joining Brody is fellow Anderson regular, Jeffrey Wright, who previously made his debut with the director in 2021’s The French Dispatch. Although this only marked his second time teaming up with the uniqueness of Anderson, Wright had plenty of great memories to reflect on. A creative with “a great sense of taste,” The Batman star shares that of all the things he appreciates about Anderson’s vision, it’s how he takes his casts to small towns around the world to bring his stories to life. Describing the Americana aspect of Asteroid City, Wright chuckles as he thinks about the director allowing that aspect to take form in a small town outside of Madrid, Spain.

What is Asteroid City About?

In his latest feature, the Academy Award-winning Anderson brings an out-of-this-world event down to Earth at the Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. Along with Brody and Wright, the film is bursting at the seams with A-list talent including Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Bryan Cranston and more.

Next up for the visionary, he’ll be working with Netflix for the first time for his anthology feature, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The second time Anderson has brought a story by Roald Dahl to cinematic form, more of his regulars will be back in starring roles with Ralph Fiennes and Rupert Friend appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch who will play the titular character.

Check out the clip of Wright and Brody sharing their love for Anderson below and watch Asteroid City from the comfort of your own home when it arrives on digital on August 11.