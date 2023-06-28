After two years away, Wes Anderson recently made his comeback with Asteroid City. Already knocking out big competitors at the box office, like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the director’s unique style and eye are proving to still have a tight grip on his dedicated fandom. While a streaming and digital release have yet to be set, it was announced that cinephiles in the U.K. can pull the trigger on pre-ordering a collector’s edition release of Anderson’s latest flick. Already available on Amazon, the item is the perfect choice to get an early start on your holiday shopping as it’s set to release on December 31, 2023, on both Blu-ray and DVD.

Not only will the Asteroid City collector’s edition give you or the Anderson stan in your life a physical copy of the director’s out-of-this-world comedy-drama, but you’ll also get some dazzling artwork to put on display. Along with a slipcase featuring three of the main characters played by Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Jason Schwartzman, the release includes eight gorgeously designed character cards and five art cards that depict some of the film’s most memorable moments. Crafted with the film’s vibrant color palette, the cards take the filmmaker’s distinct vision and put it into displayable form.

Transporting audiences to 1955, Asteroid City sees a group of folks - primarily those attending the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention - flocking to an American desert town to take in the dark night skies and celebrate scientific advancements. But, when strange events begin to unfold, the attendees and townspeople will find that not all is as it seems and that there’s more going on in the night sky than they thought. Even if you haven’t made it to the cinema to catch the film, trailers and posters have revealed that it may be the most extra Anderson movie to date with every inch of the director’s very being jam-packed into an hour and forty minutes.

Who’s in Asteroid City?

It’s stars gazing at stars in Asteroid City as Anderson once again managed to get some of the biggest names in Hollywood to join his latest production. While the director certainly holds onto longtime collaborators, bringing in familiar faces for each of his films, this one also featured some names new to the Anderson fold. Along with Hanks, Johansson, and Schwartzman, you’ll also catch Maya Hawke, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Tony Revolori, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, and Steve Park.

Check out a trailer for Asteroid City below and, if you live in the U.K., mark December 31, 2023, down on your calendar to add the collector’s edition to your home theater.