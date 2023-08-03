The Big Picture Wes Anderson's new movie, Asteroid City, will be released digitally and on Blu-ray/DVD with bonus features including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

The bonus feature includes Wes Anderson giving a tour of the Asteroid City sets and revealing details about the film's production and the cast's preparation and rehearsals.

The bonus content also highlights the film's period costumes, classic cars, and the creation of the alien and roadrunner characters. It's a great year for Wes Anderson fans with another film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, coming soon.

If somehow you missed Wes Anderson’s new movie Asteroid City in theaters or if you’re just dying to give it a second viewing, you’ll be glad to know that Universal announced that you’ll be able to own a digital or physical copy in just a couple of weeks. The comedy will be released on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD with exciting bonus content for fans of the movie and of Anderson’s work in general.

The lead bonus feature of the Asteroid City’s physical release is the making of the movie, which is presented by Wes Anderson himself. There’s no one better to break down his unique vision than the director himself, and on this feature Anderson takes viewers on a tour through the Asteroid City sets and he reveals details of how some sets and scenarios came to life, as well as the cast’s preparation and rehearsals.

The feature is divided in several parts that highlight different aspects of the movie, including the insane idea of building a town in the middle of the desert and make it functional enough for it to look and feel authentic. Costume and production design fans will be happy to know this part hasn’t been neglected and the Blu-ray, DVD and digital copy’s bonus features will break down the movie’s period costumes, classic cars and even some tricks that Anderson had to pull in order to make the story’s retro-futurism look the way it does. If you decide to own Asteroid City on Digital, you’ll also get extra bonus content that breaks down the creation of the alien and the roadrunner that are featured in the movie.

A Great Year for Wes Anderson Fans

In case you missed it, Asteroid City is not the only Wes Anderson title we’ll be able to watch this year. The director is gearing up to release an anthology film called The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which is based on a book by Roald Dahl. The short film will have early screenings at this year’s Venice Film Festival before dropping on Netflix on October 13. So, a great year for Anderson fans for sure.

Asteroid City is set in the 1950s and centers around an astronomy convention and the creation of a play that depicts it. The cast alone is what makes it a must-watch: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum.

Check out the full list of bonus content from the Asteroid City home release below:

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAY & DVD:

The Making of Asteroid City – With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of “Asteroid City” and get insider’s access into set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals and more.

- Desert Town – Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life.

- Doomsday Carnival (Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD Exclusive) – Go even further inside Asteroid City as period costumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine to create a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loos anticipating an alien arrival.

- Montana and Ranch Hands – Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard.

- The Players (Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD Exclusive) – Go behind-the-scenes with the stars of Asteroid City.

- The Alien (Digital Exclusive) – Designers come up with the concept and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature.

- The Roadrunner (Digital Exclusive) – Get a peek at the planning, puppeteering, and careful camera positioning that animates an artificial animal with scene-stealing personality.

You can own Asteroid City on Digital as early as August 11. Blu-ray and DVD copies hit shelves on August 15.