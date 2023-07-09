Asteroid City continues to be a successful release for Focus Features, as Wes Anderson's latest feature has managed to earn $24 million only in the United States and Canada. Out of that amount, $2.23 million was obtained this weekend alone, proving that audiences are still interested in the filmmaker's captivating story about a play taking place within a small town. Considering its modest budget, Asteroid City is on its way to recuperate what it cost to produce it, bringing yet another success to Anderson's filmography.

Compared to recent films by the filmmaker, Asteroid City is on its way to fall within the box office average obtained by the rest of Anderson's filmography. The action-packed animated adventure, Isle of Dogs, earned $64.2 million when it was released in 2018. That movie also included performances from actors, including Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton. In addition to that, Anderson's last directorial effort, The French Dispatch, left cinemas after earning $46.3 million all over the world. Asteroid City has already passed the domestic lifetime total of The French Dispatch which earned $16.1 million, and $30.2 million internationally. The Grand Budapest Hotel remains the highest performing movie from the director, closing out with $173 million from a budget of $25 million. By comparison, Asteroid City currently holds the $34.6 million globally and will likely finish its run closer to The French Dispatch and Isle of Dogs than The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Asteroid City turns out to be the name of a fictional story that takes place within the world of the movie, where the characters themselves play other characters in said narrative. Jones Hall (Jason Schwartzman) portrays the role of Augie Steenbeck, a war photojournalist who plans to attend the Stargaze Convention with his three daughters and his son. Steenbeck finds himself in a very uncomfortable situation, as he hasn't told the kids that their mother passed away. Stanley (Tom Hanks), the man's father-in-law, doesn't approve the fact that Augie is withholding the information from his children, and he thinks they deserve to know the truth.

Given how Asteorid City comes from Wes Anderson, the fact the cast includes a considerable amount of recognizable faces shouldn't come as a surprise. Scarlett Johansson stars as Midge Campbell, who would become Augie's love interest over the course of the story. The curious thing about their relationship is that the actors within the world of the film would also fall in love with each other while the story played out. While love blossomed in the artifical town, General Gibson (Jeffrey Wright) was busy preventing his territory from being attacked by aliens.

Wes Anderson WIll Tackle The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Next

Wes Anderson has been keeping himself very busy during recent years, jumping from one project straight into the next one. After sharing Asteroid City with the world, the director is set to release The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the short film will be separated into four parts, following Roald Dahl's (Ralph Fiennes) as he explores the darkest side of his personality, setting the stage for the story of Cumberbatch's enigmatic role. The project is set to premiere on the platform later this year.

