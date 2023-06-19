While things were generally very glum this weekend at the domestic box office with The Flash experiencing a failure to launch, there was one bright spot. In limited release, director Wes Anderson’s new movie, Asteroid City, delivered the strongest per theater average of any film in years. The meta-textual comedy-drama, set against the backdrop of a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955, debuted in six theaters and set new records for distributor Focus Features, toppling many past records set by Anderson himself along the way.

Even though Asteroid City debuted outside the top 10 on this weekend’s domestic box office chart, it made $790,000 from six locations, and is projected to gross $890,000 over the four-day extended weekend. This amounts to a mammoth per theater average of $132,000 for three days, and an estimated $149,000 for the four-day frame. This is the biggest PTA of not only this year, but also of the pandemic era, and some years before that. In fact, it’s the biggest since La La Land, which opened to a $176,220 PTA in 2016. La La Land began its theatrical rollout at five locations in New York and Los Angeles, grossing $881,000 in its opening weekend. It ultimately tapped out with nearly $450 million worldwide.

Asteroid City isn’t hitting those numbers — Anderson’s biggest hit remains The Grand Budapest Hotel, which concluded its theatrical run with $173 million worldwide — but it’s certainly setting new benchmarks for future specialty releases. According to Focus, it delivered the best PTA of any movie released in six theaters, beating director David O. Russell’s American Hustle, which delivered a $123,000 PTA a decade ago. This is also the best PTA for a Focus Features release, beating Anderson’s own Moonrise Kingdom, which opened to a $130,000 PTA from four theaters in 2012. The Grand Budapest Hotel, distributed by Fox Searchlight, remains the all-time champion in these matters, with a PTA of $200,000 from four theaters.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Asteroid City': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About Wes Anderson's Latest Film

Having once described Anderson as the “Marvel of the specialty world,” Lisa Bunnell, Focus Features, President of Distribution, celebrated Asteroid City’s splashy debut, and said that the studio is beyond thrilled with the results. Focus will expand Asteroid City into 1,500 domestic theaters next weekend. In Bunnell’s words:

“We are beyond thrilled by this weekend’s record-breaking results and the overwhelmingly positive response. Wes Anderson is a singular director with unmatched creative vision, and it is so gratifying to see adult moviegoers returning to theaters to join in on the fun of this film. We are off to a tremendous start and can’t wait to share Asteroid City with even more audiences in the weeks to come.”

Anderson Remains One of the Most Unique Voices in World Cinema

Over the course of three decades, Anderson has created a comfortable niche for himself, thanks to an inimitable aesthetic (despite all those Reels) and the ability to attract all-star ensemble casts for his zany projects. Asteroid City premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, to largely positive response. It currently sits at a “fresh” 74% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Therese Lacson called it Anderson’s “most beautiful” film yet in her Cannes review.

Other notable limited releases this weekend were India’s mythological epic Adipurush, which debuted inside the top 10 with a $1.6 million haul. A24’s holdover release Past Lives expanded into 85 screens and added $761,000 this weekend, taking its running domestic tally to $2 million. You can watch our interview with Asteroid City cast members Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.