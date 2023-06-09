Before it hits theaters on June 23, take a trip with Collider into Wes Anderson’s pastel-washed desert landscape for an early screening of Asteroid City. We’re partnering with Focus Features to provide L.A. and New York City residents a chance to experience this world-changing phenomenon before the movie’s wide release, with a couple of special surprises for Los Angeles attendees.

From the auteur mind of the writer and director behind iconic films like Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Royal Tenebaums, and Moonrise Kingdom, Anderson takes audiences back into his whimsical world to a fictional desert town called Asteroid City. The romantic dramedy takes place in the mid-fifties during a meet-up where students and their families will congregate from across the country to join the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadets. As is his MO, this outstanding cast is brimming with talent, starring Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, and more. From parents to members to the students with their eyes on the skies, Asteroid City offers friendly competition and activities, but while there, the convention’s festivities are cut short by “world-changing events.”

For New York readers, the screening will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at the AMC Lincoln Square theater at 8pm.

For those of you in the L.A. area, the early screening will take place on Saturday, June 17, at 2pm at Landmark Sunset theater. Focus Features will also be providing a free T-shirt and concession item. In addition, either before or after the film you can check out the Asteroid City pop-up experience. If you’d like to attend the pop-up before the screening, arrive at least 30 minutes prior.

Images via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Asteroid City' Review: Wes Anderson's Pastel Alien Encounter Flick Goes All-In on Style | Cannes 2023

How to Enter for Tickets

NYC readers: Click this link and provide your name, email, and if you'd like to bring a guest.

Los Angeles readers: Click this link and provide your name, email, and if you'd like to bring a guest.

You should RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets. Focus Features will be contacting the winners in the days leading up to the events, so keep on your inbox.