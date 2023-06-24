The sole bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming weekend at the box office is director Wes Anderson’s latest release, Asteroid City. At a time when everything from $200 million superhero movies to mid-budget romantic comedies are an endangered species commercially, the singular Anderson continues to command full control over the niche that he has carved out for himself over three decades. His cult of fans turned out in droves this weekend, as Asteroid City expanded nationwide into over 1,600 theaters.

The movie earned $3.8 million this Friday, where, fun fact, it outperformed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in its third weekend by around $600,000. Asteroid City is eying a stupendous $8.4 million over the three-day weekend, which will push its running domestic tally to just under $10 million by Sunday. The film debuted in six locations last weekend, and generated exactly the kind of results that Focus Features would have hoped for, nicely setting it up for its expansion. Asteroid City delivered the best per-theater average (just under $150,000) for any specialty release since 2016’s La La Land last weekend, as it accumulated $830,000 in three days.

According to Focus, Asteroid City delivered the best per-theater average for any movie debuting in six theaters, in addition to delivering the best per-theater average for any movie in the studio’s history. The high benchmark for specialty releases remains Anderson’s own The Grand Budapest Hotel, which delivered a PTA of $200,000 from four locations nearly a decade ago. The Grand Budapest Hotel is also Anderson’s top-grossing movie at the global box office, having grossed $174 million worldwide.

How Does Asteroid City Compare to Anderson's Other Films?

The inimitable filmmaker's other big hits include The Royal Tenenbaums ($71 million worldwide in 2001), Moonrise Kingdom ($68 million in 2012) and Isle of Dogs ($64 million in 2018). His last feature film, The French Dispatch, grossed $46 million worldwide in mid-pandemic 2021. As far as nationwide expansions go, Anderson’s previous best was also The Grand Budapest Hotel, which made $8.5 million from under 1,000 theaters in its third weekend of release. It ultimately finished with just under $60 million domestically.

Asteroid City, which was largely filmed in Spain and premiered in competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival, boasts one of Anderson’s most sprawling ensemble casts. The science-fiction-tinged comedy drama is set against a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955, and features the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum. You can watch our interview with Johansson and Schwartzman here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.