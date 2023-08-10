The Big Picture Celebrate the Digital release of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City with Collider's special giveaway for readers in the United States.

In celebration of the Digital release of Wes Anderson’s latest comedy-drama, Asteroid City, we’re excited to announce Collider is hosting a special giveaway courtesy of Universal Pictures. Fans of the auteur’s unmistakable aesthetic and filmography won’t want to miss out on this quirky bundle. For this Collider giveaway, this prize is only available to readers in the United States, so if that applies to you, read on for details.

As of tomorrow, August 11, Anderson’s Asteroid City is now available to own, crash-landing on Digital from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To commemorate this thrilling event, in partnership with Universal, we would like to extend the chance to win a bundle any Stargazer Space Cadet would be thrilled to get their hands on! Five lucky readers will be awarded Asteroid City-themed swag items to prep for your next trip to the pastel-swathed desert town. So what’s included? For starters, each winner will receive a limited edition lunchbox set that proudly displays the meteor crash site with classy wood paneling along the sides, complete with a handy thermos for that dry, Asteroid City air. On top of that, the bundle comes with an alien keychain—easy to keep track of in case you get a flat on the way to Asteroid Day—a postcard that prominently displays said Spaceman, and a “UFO” patch. On top of all of this, the prize includes your very own Asteroid City Blu-ray.

The Asteroid City Blu-ray is, of course, the physical copy of the intricately woven Anderson tale that skips between the 1955 airing of the stageplay, titled Asteroid City, and the sun-bleached play itself, which takes place in a sleepy desert town, where families are flocking to celebrate Asteroid Day. The event is a tribute to the very site where a meteor crash-landed on September 23, 3007 B.C., and this odd little camp sets the stage for blossoming clandestine romances, heartaches, and dreams to either flourish or fizzle. Not only is the film certified fresh with Rotten Tomatoes, but it boasts another of Anderson’s telltale components – an ensemble cast of A-list stars: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

What Are the Asteroid City Blu-ray Special Features?

Following the Digital release on August 11, Asteroid City will be available to own on Blu-ray and DVD beginning August 15. Aside from owning a physical copy, the Blu-ray also comes complete with tons of exclusive bonus features. For the five winners of the Collider+Universal giveaway, here’s what you can expect:

The Making of Asteroid City –With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider’s access to set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals, and more.

–With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider’s access to set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals, and more. Desert Town – Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life.

– Wes Anderson pulls back the curtain on the creation of Asteroid City with an intimate look at what goes into building a town in the middle of a desert and bringing its quirks to life. Doomsday Carnival (Digital, Blu-ray™, DVD Exclusive) – Go even further inside Asteroid City as periodcostumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine tocreate a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loosanticipating an alien arrival.

– Go even further inside Asteroid City as periodcostumes, classic cars, and camera tricks combine tocreate a bustling midway of carnival rides and lookie-loosanticipating an alien arrival. Montana and Ranch Hands –Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard.

–Witness a quiet prayer evolve into a hand-clapping country hoedown as the film’s fictional band inspires a sudden dance number through their banjo, bass, and washboard. The Players (Digital,Blu-ray™,DVD Exclusive) –Go behind the scenes with the stars of Asteroid City.

–Go behind the scenes with the stars of Asteroid City. The Alien (DigitalExclusive) – Designers come up with the concept, and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature.

– Designers come up with the concept, and Jeff Goldblum suits up in the costume to create the captivating look and mesmerizing movements of the movie’s extraterrestrial creature. The Roadrunner (Digital Exclusive) – Get a peek at the planning, puppeteering, and careful camera positioning that animates an artificial animal with scene-stealing personality.

