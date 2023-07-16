Even after the film was released to digital platforms last week, it looks like Asteroid City is still deepening its crater at the worldwide box office. The latest Wes Anderson project has just passed $43 million at the worldwide box office, bringing in $17.1 million so far internationally, and $26.3 million domestically. The film is in line with previous Anderson releases such as The French Dispatch and Moonrise Kingdom in the same markets. You can catch the movie now on Video on Demand and in theaters.

The film took in $2.37 million worldwide over the weekend. Asteroid City brought in $1.2 million internationally, across 36 markets, and $1.16 million domestically. The UK and Ireland were the strongest markets for the film this weekend adding $400 thousand dollars to its cumulative box office, outpacing The French Dispatch. However, the film dropped its French box office by 43% this weekend, putting it in line with Anderson's 2018 film Isle of Dogs. Overall, this weekend's box office adds to the film's solid theatrical run, especially considering the clutch of theater-dominant blockbusters that tend to crowd out the box office during the summer. In fact, the film has managed to pass the lifetime haul of The French Dispatch at the domestic box office.

A Charming Addition to Wes Anderson's Oeuvre

Asteroid City takes place in the fictional desert town of Asteroid City. The film follows a group of students and their parents, who attend a stargazing convention in Asteroid City. However, they soon find that they are quarantined in the small town after having witnessed an amazing and nearly unbelievable event. The film is full of Anderson's typical aesthetic charm, with a pastel wash and mid-century flare, the film has everything that has made Anderson's films so aesthetically distinct. The film was released around the same time that the trend of 'Anderson-izing' seemingly banal events took over TikTok and Instagram. Though Anderson is not a huge fan of the trends himself, noting that he has actively avoided such content, the new film shows us precisely why we have all become enamored of his style of filmmaking.

Asteroid City also features an all-star cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, and Matt Dillon among others. The film was written and directed by Anderson, and is based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola. The film is distributed by Focus Features and Universal Features. You can now watch Asteroid City on VOD and in theaters.