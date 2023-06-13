Last night in Lower Manhattan, director Wes Anderson unveiled a special look at a very faithful recreation of his new film, Asteroid City. The cinema-eatery's bar and lobby area were remarkably transformed into the titular town for a unique, immersive experience. As the guests stepped into the entryway, they were immersed in a tapestry of art taken from the film, enveloping them in the world of Asteroid City.

The evening concluded with a live Q&A session held by Anderson and his cast. Last night also saw the debut of Asteroid City star Jeffrey Wright's "Don't Talk" PSA which will play alongside the film when it begins screening in cinemas.

We're excited exclusively reveal that Alamo Drafthouse and Asteroid City will be inviting the public to indulge in this unique adventure, free of charge, from June 13th to June 26th. Starting at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on June 16th, this intriguing spectacle will soon expand to various locations nationwide on June 26th. Secure your tickets now at drafthouse.com and be part of this one-of-a-kind journey.

Close

RELATED: 'Asteroid City' Scavenger Hunt Headed to Letterboxd

What is Asteroid City About?

Asteroid City is set in the year 1955 and revolves around a vibrant community that eagerly prepares for a unique event: the Junior Stargazer convention. This gathering promises a delightful blend of relaxation, entertainment, and showcases of both comedy and drama. Excitement fills the air as the residents of the fictional town, where the movie unfolds, eagerly anticipate the festivities.

However, the tranquil atmosphere takes an unexpected turn when the once-speculative notion of alien life in Asteroid City becomes a startling reality. The presence of extraterrestrial beings captures the attention of the government, prompting their intervention in the form of a research initiative. Their objective is to study the profound discoveries made by the town's inhabitants, ultimately impacting the lives of the community members.

Adding an intriguing layer to the narrative, it is revealed that the individuals living in Asteroid City are not only going about their daily lives but also participating in a meticulously orchestrated play. This controlled environment simulates a small town, blurring the line between reality and the scripted performances on stage. To help viewers distinguish between the two, director Anderson employs the interesting creative technique of shooting non-performance scenes in black-and-white. This visual contrast allows audiences to discern whether the characters' conversations and actions are part of the theatrical production or genuine occurrences within their world.

The convergence of these two distinct realities serves as a catalyst for a compelling exploration of truth and authenticity. As the characters navigate the intricacies of their intertwined existence, they embark on a quest to uncover a deeper understanding of what is truly real.

Asteroid City opens in limited theaters in NYC and LA on Friday, June 16th, and expands widely on June 23rd. The movie stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

You can see the trailer for the movie down below: