Get ready to visit Asteroid City in person with these incredible and unique experiences. The latest Wes Anderson film has been met with fabulous reviews praising the warmth, ingenuity, and creativity of the renowned director's work, and in a quirky twist, you can take a trip to Asteroid City — the town itself!

Focus Features is transforming the Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles into a real-life Asteroid City for an exclusive two-week immersive experience. The pop-up will be open to the public beginning with 7:45 PM preview screenings of Asteroid City on Thursday, June 15, with all five screens at the theater showing the latest Wes Anderson film for the first two weeks of its theatrical run. The pop-up experience at the Landmark will be open from June 15 until June 30.

And that's not all — Focus Features are also partnering with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to bring fans to Asteroid City four days early, with special advance screenings of the movie — with an added bonus. Guests who attend the screening at the Brooklyn Theater will be treated to an appearance by Wes Anderson and the cast for a live conversation after the screening. Attendees of all the other Alamo Drafthouse screenings will get the chance to view the Q&A with Anderson via a live stream.

Images via Focus Features

What Else Can Fans Get at These Events?

In addition to exclusive Advance Screenings, Alamo Drafthouse will hold special Chili Supper Screenings at select theaters during the opening week of Asteroid City. Guests will enjoy a custom, pre-set menu for the screenings, featuring chili, hotdogs, grilled cheese, themed popcorn, and the Alamo Drafthouse/Dogfish Head beer collaboration, Asteroid City Lager. The attendees will also be encouraged to show their excitement for the proceedings by dressing up as their favorite Wes Anderson character. Maybe opt for a Royal Tenenbaums tracksuit for comfort?

Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. As is ever the case, Anderson has assembled an eye-wateringly impressive ensemble cast for his movie, including - but not limited to — Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

You can grab your tickets for Alamo Drafthouse here and your tickets for the Landmark in Los Angeles, here. Asteroid City releases in NYC and LA on June 16th, and nationwide on June 23rd. Check out the trailer down below.