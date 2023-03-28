Fewer natural locations in America can inspire wonder and awe like the Southwest. Known for towering red rocks and natural arches and bridges, the setting has served as an inspiration for many old West films over the years. And, while Wes Anderson shot principal photography for his upcoming feature Asteroid City primarily in Madrid, the film’s first poster heavily leans towards an American Southwest vibe.

Like a postcard from the visitor’s center of a National Park, the eye-catching animated poster captures the stunning contrasts between muted sand and jutting orange rocks with a blue sky with rolling clouds hovering above. Dotting the landscape are saguaro cacti with a straight road lined by telephone poles continuing as far as the eye can see. In the distance, even more massive mesas and buttes fill out the landscape. In front of the gorgeous scenery, we see a welcome sign, marking the boundary of the fictional titular town. Like the surrounding area, the sign shows off the gorgeous red rocks but puts a crater-sized hole front and center. On the side of the poster, the film’s cast list is written, featuring mega-names like Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks.

While little is known about the film’s plot, we can expect Anderson to be Anderson, playing to his style of plenty of symmetrically filmed shots, which in turn put together a dream-like feeling to the project. As far as a synopsis, we know that the film, described to be a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life,” will take audiences to a fictional American desert town in 1955 where students and parents from across the country are coming to celebrate the dark skies and bright stars during the Junior Stargazer convention. Set to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2023, we’ll soon know more about the storyline as a trailer is due out tomorrow.

Who’s In Asteroid City?

Known for sticking with his frequent collaborations, Anderson hired a very familiar cast that, along with Cranston, will also include the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tony Revolori, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, and Jeff Goldblum. Newcomers to the wacky world of Anderson include Hanks, Johansson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, and others. Co-penned alongside his long-time collaborator Roman Coppola (The Darjeeling Limited, Isle of Dogs), Anderson also wrote the feature.

Check out the film’s poster below and stay tuned for the first trailer when it drops tomorrow.