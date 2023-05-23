Wes Anderson, the stylistically unique filmmaker—and currently, TikTok's favourite, thanks to some delightful AI-based trends—is about to release his latest eagerly anticipated film, Asteroid City, which has just had its premiere in Cannes. Reviews across the board have been generally positive, with the usual praise being given to Anderson's production values and set designs, although some comments have been directed towards the "unconventional narrative approach" to the film. That said, a number of critics have claimed it's one of the director's finest.

Collider's Therese Lacson caught the premiere screening of the movie in Cannes, stating that the narrative approach "added a new bit of panache" but that it was "not as emotionally impactful" as previous films in the director's oeuvre.

Images via Focus Features

IndieWire's David Ehrlich was a big fan of the film, stating that Asteroid City was one of Anderson's best movies that "offers a radical new take" on how the director approaches filmmaking.

Matt Neglia of NextBestPicture was also effusive in his praise of the movie, adding another voice to claim it was one of Anderson's best. He described the ensemble cast as "flawless" and described the film as a "cosmic perfect blend" of Anderson's style combined with character work.

Staying on the positive trend, DiscussingFilm's Yasmine Kandil described the film as "charming" while adding that Anderson remains "one of the most talented auteurs of the modern cinematic era."

However, not everybody was won over with YouTuber The Oscar Expert labeling the movie as "surprisingly weak" and "a misfire," although he did praise the "stunning set design" of the film.

Asteroid City opens in theaters on June 23. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Jeff Goldblum, and countless others. Check out the trailer down below: