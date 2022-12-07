Those who love the most auteur of auteur filmmakers, Wes Anderson, will rejoice at the news that his eleventh feature film, Asteroid City, has finally been penciled in for a 2023 release date.

Fans of Anderson will be able to kick off their 2023 summers with a healthy dose of perfectly-symmetrical shots when Asteroid City hits theaters. The film will open for its limited theatrical release on June 16 before expanding to a wider release one week later on June 23. Focus Features will handle the film’s domestic distribution while Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution.

Asteroid City marks another collaboration between Anderson and Focus Features after Anderson’s last three films — The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch — were all distributed by Searchlight Pictures. Indian Paintbrush, another frequent collaborator with Anderson that hasn’t missed any of his projects since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, is also partnering with Anderson and Focus Features on this film.

Anderson’s last film, The French Dispatch, opened in October 2021 after premiering at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. It was surprisingly the first film by Anderson to not receive a single Academy Award nomination since 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited. That snapped a streak of four straight films with at least one Academy Award nomination.

Asteroid City is written and directed by Anderson and was penned with long-time collaborator, Roman Coppola. The film is produced by Anderson, Steven Rales — founder of Indian Paintbrush — and Jeremy Dawson, and features yet another signature all-star ensemble ranging from his constants such as Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody to some frequent collaborators including Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton and Liev Schreiber to some more recent collaborators such as Tony Revolori and several new faces to Anderson's films such as Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Sophia Lillis, Tom Hanks among many more.

Like The French Dispatch, Anderson’s next film will also be a step away from the contemporary world as Asteroid City takes place in a fictional desert town in 1955. The synopsis for the film can be read below:

The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Asteroid City will be released in limited theaters on June 16, 2023, before expanding its theatrical release on June 23, 2023. Check out our interview with Cranston where discussed Asteroid City and working with Anderson below: