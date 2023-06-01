Are you a Letterboxd user? Start looking closely across the app because you might find something out of this world, to celebrate the launch of Wes Anderson's latest unique adventure. Take a trip to Asteroid City with a fun adventure in association with Letterboxd, as they launch a special scavenger hunt in association with Focus Features.

In the lead-up to the wide theatrical release of the individual auteur's latest film on June 23rd, the hugely popular community for film fans has set a challenge to find and collect fourteen Asteroid City-themed items within its website and apps. Announced by Asteroid City star Jeffrey Wright on Letterboxd social media accounts, the grand prize is a private screening of Asteroid City for the winner and their friends at their nearest cinema, with spot prizes of Asteroid City merchandise and tickets to see the film.

“We love finding playful ways for our community to explore Letterboxd, so we were excited to partner with Focus Features on this unique project,” said Letterboxd’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Buchanan. “A scavenger hunt feels like the perfect match for the lighthearted, precise, handmade qualities of Wes Anderson’s films. It’s been a lot of fun to create and I’ll be sad when it’s done—fortunately that coincides with Asteroid City landing in theaters, so any air of melancholy around the office will be short-lived.”

Image via Focus Features

we are thrilled to partner with Letterboxd to offer audiences this unique and special opportunity. What better way to celebrate the release of Wes’ rich and playfully entertaining film than with a scavenger hunt inspired by his signature aesthetic,” added Josh Kornblit, SVP of Marketing & Digital at Focus Features.

What is Asteroid City About?

Set in 1955, the film is based around a community which has arranged for a Junior Stargazer convention meant for rest, recreation, and demonstrations of comedy and drama. Everyone is getting ready to enjoy the event held in the fictional town where the movie takes place, but things will change when the possibility of alien life present in Asteroid City becomes a reality. The government then get involved in an attempt to conduct research, so that they can study the discoveries made by the town, and affecting its inhabitants.

In an added twist, however, the people present in it are also part of a play, created in a controlled environment posing as a small town. To differentiate reality from what's being told on stage, Anderson shot the sequences where the actors aren't performing in black-and-white, allowing the audiences to distinguish whether or not what the characters are talking about is scripted within their world or not. The two different realities then come together in an attempt to discover something more real.

Asteroid City opens in limited theaters in NYC and LA on Friday, June 16th and expands widely on June 23rd. You can see the trailer for the movie down below.

