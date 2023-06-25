Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for the Asteroid City. There is no filmmaker working today quite like Wes Anderson. He has plenty of imitators, including those who make hollow recreation of his style using the scourge that is AI, but he remains a true original without compare. His latest film, the deceptively immense yet precisely focused Asteroid City, is perhaps his most dense film to date. Both in terms of the detail of its visuals and the way its story unfolds before us, it is as if Anderson has distilled all of what he has been exploring over his entire career to then expand on what it all means to him. It makes it one of his best works to date that also feels more frank and honest than he has ever been about why it is that he has built such a distinct visual language as a way of communicating.

Built upon layers of abstraction, a television show that is about the making of the play that is the movie we are watching, it could initially feel similar to 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel that was itself about a story within a story within a story. However, what sets Asteroid City apart and sees Anderson going deeper into his own approach is the frequency with which he calls attention to these abstractions. Multiple times, even at key moments in the action, there will be interjections that pull us completely out of one layer to the next or even just little ones like when we humorously see Bryan Cranston’s narrator accidentally stumble onto set. All of this is the way by which Anderson is more open about why he creates distance via the manner he tells his stories and how these two elements are inexorably intertwined. None of it is accidental or done without purpose. Rather, as Asteroid City makes explicit in melancholic fashion while still being entertaining as all hell, this is the only way by which he can express the often tormented reflections he has that remain at the very core of most his stories.

Anderson Explains Himself Through the Characters of ‘Asteroid City’

As we come to know quite intimately, to the point that it is even spoken aloud in a conversation between the characters played to deadpan perfection by Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson, those who are wounded are often not able to express that cleanly. Life, for all the pleasures to be found in it that Anderson expresses visually, is also a deeply painful experience. These two aspects exist alongside each other, like how you can experience a devastating loss on what would otherwise be a beautiful day full of vibrancy. One does not temper the agony of such pain, nothing could ever fully do that, but it does have the potential to make it easier to sit with. For some, these elements can run in conflict with each other as he presents them and that may never change.

However, the way that Anderson put the two in conversation with each other in Asteroid City is both the most uncompromising he has been with exploring this and the most open he has been in explaining it. Some of it comes down to the aforementioned dialogue, but it is also the way scenes are cut together. The characters we all see behind the scenes, namely in the actors and the director working together, are desperate to use this story to cut through to something more profound and personal. They just often feel constrained from doing so, bringing with them a fraught tension that is precisely the point of the entire experience. Any friction binds it together all the more.

For Anderson, whimsy and wonder being part of something immensely more painful is the way he makes sense of things. It is not just that he tells stories to express himself as it goes much further than that. For all the ways he may be criticized as leaning into the supposed perils of “style over substance,” this is him expressing how they are one and the same. The style is the substance and the supposed artifice is itself his art. The show, the play, and the movie are all part of how he and we can free ourselves to bare our souls. His images themselves have always been forever fused with melancholy, but Asteroid City makes clear that for Anderson they can never be separated. To do so would be like severing off part of himself and only end with him falling silent, unable to utter a word much like the central characters we see in the film.

The more he has dug deeper into this, possibly alienating some who may have already tapped out on his distinct approach, the more it feels like Anderson has come to realize why it is that he does this. Love him or hate him, this is the filmmaker being what is perhaps more authentic than he has ever been. He has always been sincere, but this is something more. While some have labeled this approach as being some sort of a response to critics, I would argue that it is more of Anderson opening himself to audiences of all kinds for them to take him or leave him as he is. This is him at his most unrefined and reflective.

‘Asteroid City’ Shows Wes Anderson’s Style Is Part of Who He Is

All art, in one form or another, is a form of expression. We all leave parts of ourselves in whatever we create, whether it is a piece of writing, a gallery of paintings, or a feature film. What Anderson manages to do is get at something even grander than this. As he pulls back the curtain on himself and his methods, he pulls us into something that feels like a new horizon for him just as it is built upon everything he has done. More than ever before, he has shown us how his visual style is part and parcel with how he is able to communicate pain. Even the ending, where Schwartzman’s character steps away from the “movie” to speak to the director and former fellow actor, is this in action. Only when discussing the story and its construction of it do we get a greater glimpse of what it is that is moving the character.

That we then return to the movie where everyone is gone could feel anticlimactic in other hands, but the reality is that the climax of everything Anderson had been building had already happened before it. He had said what already needed to be said under the cover of the story, making at least one layer of the artifice no longer needed. Just as a sublime Schwartzman, who played one of Anderson’s first characters in Rushmore, has now grown as both an artist and person before our eyes over the past two decades, it feels like his director may have too.

Asteroid City is in theaters now.